With a three-run lead and three outs to go, senior Jared Kollar worked his magic for Seton Hill University.
The former Greater Latrobe standout recorded three strikeouts in the final frame to close the game and help the Griffins defeat Millersville, 8-5, capturing their second NCAA Atlantic Regional Championship this past weekend.
Seton Hill will now make the trip to Cary, North Carolina, for this year’s double-elimination NCAA Division II Baseball Championship scheduled for June 5-12.
The Griffins (38-6) were seeded second out of the eight remaining teams and will open the tournament against seventh seed and East Region Champion Southern New Hampshire at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 6. The other two teams on the Griffins side of the bracket are No. 3 Angelo State and No. 6 Wingate. They will play at 2 p.m. Sunday.
With a win on Sunday, Seton Hill would meet the Angelo State/Wingate winner at 6 p.m. June 9. If the Griffins drop their opening round game, they will meet the loser of the Angelo State/Wingate matchup at 2 p.m. June 9 in an elimination contest.
The other side of the bracket features No. 1 Central Missouri, which will meet No. 8 Northwest Nazarene at 6 p.m. on Saturday evening. The other first round matchup is fourth-seeded Trevecca Nazarene and fifth-seed Tampa.
Kollar and freshman Michael Marinchak (Ligonier Valley) helped Seton Hill down Bloomsburg, 15-3, in the first game of the regional tournament. Kollar (5-0) earned the mound win. He worked six innings, allowing three hits and zero runs, while striking out eight without issuing a walk.
Marinchak worked one-and-two-third innings, while finishing off Bloomsburg by recording five consecutive strikeouts to end the game.
Kollar, a senior, has allowed just five runs (four earned) all season, with an impressive 1.07 ERA through 33.2 innings pitched. Opposing batters muster a .160 batting average when facing Kollar, who has recorded 53 strikeouts this season, while issuing just eight walks.
Marinchak has appeared in four games this season, tossing 5.2 innings, while allowing zero runs. He has compiled 12 strikeouts — including five to help Seton Hill defeat Bloomsburg in the opening game.
Omar Ward, a Blairsville resident, along with Tommy Pellis and Neal McDermott, both of Greensburg Central Catholic, are also members of the team.
Former Greater Latrobe standout Zach Kokoska, along with Eric Torres, became Kansas State’s just the 10th and 11th baseball players named to the Big 12 All-Tournament Team in program history.
Kansas State went 3-2 in the conference tournament, as its run came to an end this past Saturday with an elimination semifinal loss to eighth-ranked TCU, 17-7.
In five games, Kokoska batted .421 with three doubles, a home run and six RBIs. Kokoska recorded a hit in each postseason contest, including three multi-hit efforts. The junior outfielder homered in last Thursday’s 9-4 victory over Baylor in addition to two doubles and two RBIs in the Wildcats’ final game against TCU.
Kansas State’s baseball season has drawn to a close, as the Wildcats were left out of the 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament, despite the team’s 34-23 record.
Kokoska finished among the top home-run hitters in the nation with 15 this season. He posted team-highs in hits (77) and batting average at .363. Starting in all 57 games for Kansas State, Kokoska drove in 46 and scored 56 runs.
His 41-game on-base streak — which spanned over two months — ended on May 9 against Baylor. He recorded at least one hit in 36 of those games.
Track and Field
Carlow University senior Olivia Miller (Ligonier Valley) earned All-American honors after placing fourth in the nation in high jump during the 41st Annual Women’s Outdoor Track and Field National Championship this past Friday.
Miller’s leap of 1.67 meters tied her all-time best jump, one that landed her a spot in the national championship earlier this season. Janae Moffitt of Indiana Wesleyan won the event with a height of 1.73 meters.
The All-American honor was a feather in the cap of Miller’s undergraduate career at Carlow. She also earned two All-American honors during the 2021 indoor track season in high jump and pentathlon where she placed sixth in each event.
Other notable achievements included:
- 2020 and 2021 River States Conference Indoor Field Athlete of the Year;
- Appearance at 2020 NAIA Indoor Track & Field Championship in triple jump;
- Broke River States Conference indoor record in high jump (2021, 1.66 meters);
- Currently holds seven indoor and five outdoor school records;
- Numerous top-10 conference championship finishes;
- Several RSC Indoor & Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week honors.
“It felt awesome to finish my senior season on a high note,” Miller said.
“Olivia is a great example of how hard work, dedication and perseverance can set you up for success,” Carlow head coach Tony Anderson added. “It not only made her Carlow’s first All-American in school history, but it made her a three-time All-American. Congratulations, Olivia — you’ve earned it!”
Seton Hill’s Samuel Hartman (South Park) took home gold in a pair of races — 110 and 400 hurdles — during the 2021 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Sunday at the Grand Valley Track and Field Stadium in Allendale, Michigan.
He became just the second Seton Hill runner to win a national championship. Hartman won his first gold medal by defeating Tyron Lewis of West Texas A&M by one one-hundredth of a second (:13.88) to claim the 110 hurdles.
Just over an hour later, Hartman edged Jackson Blanchard of Grand Valley to claim his second title with a 400 hurdle time of :50.50.
