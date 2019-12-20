Solid play from Madison Kollar (Greater Latrobe High School) and Paige Montrose helped lead the host Bearcats to a 74-52 victory over Brockport (N.Y.) on the first day of the St. Vincent College Women’s Basketball Classic.
The Bearcats got off to a slow start, with their first field goal coming on a layup by Montrose nearly three minutes in to play.
The Golden Eagles held a 12-5 lead near the midway point of the first quarte, before a Montrose score was followed by a steal by Carlee Kilgus that led to a jumper by Kayla Slovenec, making it a three-point game, 12-9.
A Kilgus three tied the game at 12 with 4:07 remaining in the quarter, and the Bearcats took their first lead (16-14) a minute later on a driving layup by Bri Van Volkenburg.
A three by Stephanie Vaughn and a turnaround jumper from Erin Giancola helped SVC build a 21-17 by the end of the first quarter.
Neither team was able to find the basket until more than four minutes into the second quarter, when Kollar scored on a layup to put St. Vincent in front by six.
She then followed with a 15-foot jumper to extend the lead.
Strong play by Kollar helped SVC pull away in the closing minutes of the half, as she contributed a total of 14 second-quarter points.
She was supported by Montrose, who tallied 11 first-half points as St. Vincent went into the locker room with a 46-25 lead.
Brockport got as close as 15 early in the third quarter (49-34), but SVC went on another hot streak, pulling away by 21 after a three by Kilgus made the score 57-36 with 4:30 remaining in the period.
Vaughn and Taylor Boring added threes, and a late score by Madison Weber put St. Vincent in front by a score of 65-40 at the end of the third.
Kollar led the way with 19 points in just 16 minutes of action. Montrose added 13 points, while Vaughn tallied nine.
Van Volkenburg was tops in rebounds, with seven followed by Montrose (six) and Giancola (five). Jenna Lafko had seven assists and four steals.
St. Vincent will face Gettysburg today (6 p.m.) on the second day of the tournament. Gettysburg won its first-round game over Hartwick (N.Y), 66-50.
St. Vincent Classic BROCKPORT, N.Y. (52)
Taylor 1-2-5; Pratt 2-0-6; Chiera 1-1-4; Rosbrook 4-0-8; McCullough 2-0-5; Henry 1-0-2; Grube 0-0-0; Felice 1-6-8; Leslie 1-2-4; Sordetto 0-0-0; Hayes 1-0-2; Usborne 1-2-4; Radack 0-0-0; Harris 2-0-4. Totals, 17-13(20)—52
ST. VINCENT (74)
Kilgus 2-0-6; Lafko 2-0-5; Slovenec 3-0-7; Montrose 4-5-13; Kollar 6-6-19; Betz 0-0-0; Van Volkenburg 1-1-3; Geer 1-0-2; Vaughn 3-0-9; Kallock 0-0-0; Fennell 0-0-0; Boring 1-0-3; Weber 1-0-2; Giancola 1-0-2; Cramer 1-1-3; Davis 0-0-0. Totals, 26-13(20)—74
Score by Quarters
Brockport 17 8 15 12 — 52 St. Vincent 21 25 19 9 — 74
Three-point field goals: Vaughn-3, Kilgus-2, Kollar, Boring Lafko, Slovenec; Pratt-2, Taylor, Chiera, McCullough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.