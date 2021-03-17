While some local collegiate athletes are heating up on the diamond, another is heading to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight Championship in men’s basketball.
Former Greater Latrobe baseball standouts Jared Kollar and Zach Kokoska are off to hot starts for Seton Hill University and Kansas State University, respectively, while Bryce Butler and West Liberty University recently captured the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region championship.
Kollar touts a 2-0 record as a starting pitcher for the Griffins’ baseball team.
Undefeated Seton Hill (6-0) blanked Salem University, 7-0, on Saturday. Kollar earned the win with five shutout innings.
A senior, Kollar has yet to concede a run through nine innings this season. He has recorded 15 strikeouts while holding opposing hitters to a .161 batting average. In 29 career appearances, Kollar has a 14-7 record with 178 strikeouts.
At Kansas State, Kokoska leads the Wildcats with six home runs — also tied for 11th in Division I. He is hitting .273 with 13 RBIs this season.
Kokoska went 2-for-5 in a 3-1 win against Northern Illinois on Saturday. His first-inning home run helped the Wildcats to an eventual 10th-inning victory.
In 86 appearances at Kansas State, Kokoska has hit 15 homers and 53 RBI, with a .323 batting average. He was named CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team after his junior season.
Kokoska and Kollar helped lead Greater Latrobe to the school’s first WPIAL baseball and state baseball championships in school history in 2017.
On the court, Butler averaged eight points in three games for West Liberty (18-4) during the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional held March 13-16. He scored 15 points in a 94-89 win against Malone University in the regional opener.
Butler, a sophomore, is averaging 10.8 points and 5.1 rebounds in 22 games, including 10 starts.
The NCAA Division II Elite Eight Championship will be held March 24-27 in Evansville, Ind.
Meanwhile, his older brother Austin Butler is considering his options after entering the NCAA transfer portal following his senior year at Holy Cross.
It was announced that the former Greater Latrobe standout has received interest from more than 35 schools, with five confirmed offers. Interested conferences include: Southeastern Conference (SEC), Big East, Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), Missouri Valley Conference (MVC), Ohio Valley Conference (OVC), Conference USA, Atlantic 10, Horizon League, American Athletic Conference (AAC) and Mid-American Conference (MAC).
Because of the disruptions caused by the pandemic, the NCAA has granted an additional year of eligibility to winter athletes, meaning Butler would be eligible to return for an additional season in 2021-22.
A Second Team All-Patriot League honoree, Butler averaged 16.1 points a game before the men’s basketball program paused all team activities — including participation in the Patriot League Tournament — due to a positive COVID-19 test within the team.
The team finished with a 5-11 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.