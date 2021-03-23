Zach Kokoska continued his scorching start for Kansas State over the weekend, moving into a 4th-place tie for most home runs in NCAA Division I.
The former Greater Latrobe standout went a combined 6-for-13 with two home runs and nine RBIs during a three-game series against the University of New Mexico.
He now has eight home runs this season, two behind South Carolina’s Wes Clark, who leads the nation with 10.
Kokoska went 3-for-4 with a grand slam and a double during a 17-8 win Sunday. He also drove in five runners.
He went 2-for-5 with three RBIs during a 6-4 loss Saturday, before helping Kansas State to a 7-1 win with a home run on Friday.
The junior is hitting .309 this season with a team second-best 22 RBIs.
Freshman Christian Jablonski made his first college football appearance for Lehigh University during a 20-3 setback against Holy Cross on Saturday in Patriot League action.
The former Ligonier Valley standout had two tackles in his debut.
On the diamond, freshman Jane Garver appeared in two games on the mound over the weekend for Robert Morris University. The former Ligonier Valley standout pitcher went four innings with four strikeouts, allowing four earned runs during a 6-5 win Sunday against Green Bay University.
In six appearances, she has a 1-1 record, with 16 strikeouts and a 5.01 ERA.
Her former teammate, sophomore Lexie Petrof, saw action for the University of Akron this past weekend in a four-game series against the University at Buffalo. In three games, she fanned a total of seven batters in seven innings.
She has a 0-2 record this season, with 15 strikeouts and a 2.29 ERA.
Penn State Altoona freshman Jake Bradish tossed 1 ⅔ innings in relief during a 14-5 loss against Penn State Behrend on Sunday. The former Greater Latrobe standout had three strikeouts, allowing zero earned runs in his first college appearance.
On the basketball court, freshman Michael Noonan made his collegiate debut for Allegheny College during a 108-81 win against Penn State Altoona on Friday.
The former Greater Latrobe standout scored 12 points, going 5-of-6 from the field, including a three-pointer.
Noonan’s former teammate Bryce Butler and No. 7-seeded West Liberty University are in the NCAA Division II Elite Eight round of the men’s basketball tournament.
The Hilltoppers face No. 2 Northwest Missouri State, 7 p.m. Wednesday in Evansville, Ind.
Butler, a sophomore, is averaging 10.8 points and 5.1 rebounds in 22 games, including 10 starts.
