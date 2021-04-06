Kansas State’s Zach Kokoska ripped his 10th home run of the season last Thursday, moving the former Greater Latrobe standout into a fifth-place tie for most homers in NCAA Division I baseball.
Kokoska’s solo shot in the bottom of the fifth plated Kansas State’s lone run in a 17-1 defeat against Texas Tech.
However, the Wildcats (15-11) avenged the loss as Kokoska helped them pick up a pair of wins against Texas Tech in the following days. He went 2-for-5 with a one-run single in a 7-2 victory Friday, before driving in a run with two singles in a 10-4 win Saturday.
The junior is currently hitting .323 in 96 at bats. He has also driven in 27 runs this season. South Carolina’s Wes Clark leads the nation with 15 home runs.
Also in baseball, former Greater Latrobe standout Matt Henderson had three singles and drove in four runs, helping Westmoreland County Community College (3-11) to a 19-8 win against host Kent Tuscarawas in the nightcap of a doubleheader Saturday. His former teammate at Greater Latrobe, Logan Gustafson, tossed three and two-thirds innings, with two strikeouts and two walks, allowing five runs.
In the first game, WCCC won 12-2, as former Mount Pleasant Area standout Jared Wagner picked up the win, going five innings with two strikeouts and one walk. He allowed one run on six hits.
In track and field, former Greater Latrobe standouts Zakh Williams, Joseph Piper and Zack Carl helped pick up four of Seton Hill’s 27 top-five finishes on Saturday afternoon at the Dave Labor Invitational.
Williams placed third in the 400 (51.86), while Carl finished eighth. Piper placed fifth in the 100 (11.02) and fourth in the 200 at 23.46.
The 1600 relay team of Carl, Jackson Coyne, Williams and Kirkland Robins was fifth in a time of 3:30.13. Jacob Burkey, formerly of Greater Latrobe, finished 15th in javelin.
The team will next compete in the IUP Invitational on Sunday.
In women’s lacrosse, former Greater Latrobe standout Eve O’Sullivan, of Waynesburg University, scored three goals in a 21-5 defeat against host St. Vincent College on Monday. She has 11 goals for the Yellow Jackets this season in seven games. Taylor Hochard, formerly of Greater Latrobe, plays lacrosse for SVC.
Derry Area’s Justin Huss had a busy week — competing in both football and track and field for Washington & Jefferson. He took three handoffs in a 20-6 win against Geneva on Thursday, before placing sixth in the 200 (23.60) at the Golden Tornado Classic hosted by Geneva College on Saturday.
Freshmen Zach Beitel and John Beard, formerly of Ligonier Valley, as well as junior Dom Eisaman, a former Greensburg Central Catholic standout and Latrobe resident, also play football for W&J, which is scheduled to visit St. Vincent College, 1 p.m. Saturday at Chuck Noll Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.