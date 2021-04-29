Tucker Knupp, Chase Sickenberger and the Greater Latrobe baseball team took a significant shot towards returning to the WPIAL playoffs.
Knupp and Sickenberger both went deep, as the Wildcats completed a two-game section sweep of Kiski Area with an emphatic 12-2 rout against the host Cavaliers during a WPIAL Class 5A, Section 1 game played Wednesday.
Greater Latrobe improved to 4-4 in section play and 8-7 overall. The Wildcats currently hold down the fourth and final playoff spot in section play, ahead of Kiski Area, which is 2-6 in the section and 4-8-1 overall. The Wildcats routed Kiski Area on Wednesday and outscored the Cavaliers, 22-10, during the back-to-back, two-game set.
Greater Latrobe seeks a return to the WPIAL playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season when the Wildcats suffered a first-round loss against Chartiers Valley.
Franklin Regional (8-0, 11-0) holds down the top spot in the section, while Penn-Trafford (6-2, 10-3) is second and Gateway third at 4-4 in section play and 5-5 overall. Greater Latrobe is scheduled to host Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m. Friday in an exhibition before a critical section set against second-place Penn-Trafford next week, the Wildcats’ final two section games of the season. Kiski Area, which is chasing Greater Latrobe, has section games scheduled next week against first-place Franklin Regional.
Greater Latrobe opened the season with five wins in its first seven games, but the Wildcats dropped five of six before the recent section sweep of Kiski Area. Greater Latrobe started strong in section play with a sweep of McKeesport Area, but dropped section sets against Franklin Regional and Gateway, prior to the series win versus Kiski Area on Tuesday and Wednesday. Next week’s series against Penn-Trafford will go a long way towards deciding the Wildcats’ playoff fate.
Knupp and Sickenberger both mashed home runs during the 10-run win against Kiski Area on Wednesday. A day earlier, Vinny Amatucci belted a fifth-inning homer, which broke a tie and helped the Wildcats end their skid and score a two-run win against Kiski Area.
On Wednesday, Greater Latarobe scored single runs in the first and second innings before putting up two in the third for an early 4-0 lead. Kiski Area dented the scoreboard, but Greater Latrobe responded with a three-run fourth for a 7-2 lead through four complete. The Wildcats piled on with five more runs in the seventh to complete the win.
Knupp led the charge with two hits, including a grand slam, a double, two runs and four RBI. Sickenberger homered, scored three times and drove in three runs, while Amatucci contributed two hits, including a double and three runs. Clay Petrosky added two hits, including a double, while Rayce King had two hits and a run. Landan Carns also singled and scored for the Wildcats, who pounded out 12 runs on 13 hits.
King took care of business on the mound, giving up two earned runs on just two hits with four strikeouts and three walks in five innings. Knupp tossed two innings of scoreless relief with a strikeout and two walks.
Logan McGarry and Jacob Bucci had the lone hits for Kiski Area, while Mike Shoemaker and Kyle Poremski scored the only runs. Kyle Weaver took the loss, giving up five earned runs on five hits with three strikeouts and four walks in three-and-a-third.
Amatucci doubled home Sickenberger, as the Wildcats scored the first run of the game. Bobby Fetter scored on a wild pitch in the second inning to make it 2-0. Erik Batista’s third-inning single plated Knupp and Amatucci, as the Wildcats opened a 4-0 lead. McGarry singled for Kiski Area in the bottom of the inning and scored Poremski to put the Cavaliers on the board.
Sickenberger came through with his two-run shot to centerfield, scoring Mason Krinock. Later in the fourth, Petrosky’s two-bagger plated Amatucci to make it a 7-1 game. Kiski Area managed a run in the bottom of the inning when Bucci singled in Shoemaker, but that was it for the Cavaliers.
Sickenberger grounded into a fielder’s choice in the seventh to score King, prior to Knupp’s grand-slam shot. Knupp scored Carns, Sickenberger and Amatucci to end it.
Greater Latrobe Kiski Area ab r h ab r h
Short 2 0 1 McGarry 4 0 1 Sickenbrgr 4 3 1 Depanics 4 0 0 Amatucci 3 3 2 Hald 1 0 0 Knupp 4 2 2 F Dininno 4 0 0 Petrosky 5 0 2 Shoemakr 1 1 0 Batista 5 0 1 Werkhser 3 0 0 King 3 1 2 Ross 2 0 0 Clair 3 0 1 Poremski 1 1 0 Wilson 0 0 0 Smith 2 0 0 Carns 4 1 1 Bucci 1 0 1 Fetter 0 1 0 D Dininno 0 0 0 Krinock 0 1 0 Craig 0 0 0 Albaugh 0 0 0 Weiser 0 0 0 Miele 0 0 0
Totals 33 12 13 Totals 23 2 2Gr. Latrobe 112 300 5 — 12 13 0Kiski Area 001 100 0 — 2 2 1 Doubles: Amatucci, Knupp, Petrosky (GL) Home Runs: Knupp, Sickenberger (GL) Strikeouts by: King-4, Knupp-1 (GL); Weiser-3, Craig-4 (KA) Base on balls by: King-3, Knupp-2 (GL); Weiser-4, Craig-5 (KA) Winning pitcher: Rayce King Losing pitcher: Kyle Weiser
