It doesn’t matter if you are a stream or boat fisherman, the most important thing is to know the makeup of the water one is fishing. Study the stream to determine where the faster flowing waters is, or the more placid ones are. Chances are the channels will become more prominent in faster flowing current.
Several years ago, I did a lot of boat fishing with my good friend, Mike Stein. We regularly went to the Conemaugh River Dam where we could find big fish. But we also knew to stay away where the water was the lowest. There were parts where we could look over the boat and see inches from the bottom. Upstream a bit, it was so deep, we knew we were traveling to unknown waters.
As we got familiar with the shoreline, it became obvious to us that the channel or an area where underwater surface current existed ran very close to the shore on the right as we motored upstream. A lot of fish hung out on the edges of these natural “cutouts” for the simple reason that is where the smaller fish could be consumed.
Every waterway has some type of channel whether it is man-made or natural. I remember when Keystone State Park Lake was drained. It became obvious where the indentation would direct the water into the lake.
Anyone fishing should stand on the outskirts of a channel and let the current present the bait naturally for the hungry fish waiting for a meal. I used to tie on a #6 hook on my line and add a wooden bobber. Onto the hook, I would take a waxworm and let it dangle from the barbless tool. I would then throw the bobber out into the water and let it float to where I hoped the fish were watching for the morsel of goodness.
Remember, every body of water is fed by underground springs or tributaries. Lower Twin Lake’s channel originates from the smaller lake. Acme Dam Lake is fed by the creek running into it. Watch which way the water flows as it makes its way downstream. That’s where the big fish will be.
Keystone State Park Lake has a runoff near the bottom end of the lake. It was the channel that directed the water to that over-flow. The channel in that lake will determine the flow of the water. Learn where it is and fish around it.
But just as interesting, streams and rivers have their own channels, too. Since I am not privileged to operate a motor vehicle, I have spent many hours walking Loyalhanna Creek, fishing primarily certain areas and getting to know them well.
Just as I told a beginner recently, study the water flow. If it twirls at certain areas, chances are, that is where the current is most active. Throw your bait upstream and then reel it down at certain speeds. Let it drift at its own speed if possible. Your presentation will direct fish to your bait.
Don’t add weight to your lure. If called for, a small split may be added. Always checkout the streamflow for current flow. The fish you are trying to catch may be just below the surface.
Here is a very important tip. Streams are very slippery on the bottom. When wading in, take along a wading stick to brace oneself. I fell many times and learned my lesson. May this be a lesson for you.
Studying sections of a stream or small rivers may extend one’s life. Knowing the body of water where one is fishing is key to success. I’ve mentioned this before, but I love fishing the Loyalhanna Creek under the trestle in Legion Keener Park. Why? I’ve studied the waters, know how the current flows and how to find fish in both shallow and deep holes. That area is jam-packed full of truly great excitement!
