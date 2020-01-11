The Derry Area boys’ basketball team likely already knew Knoch was a contender for the WPIAL title before Friday’s WPIAL Class 4A Section 1 matchup.
After all, the Knights had won at Highlands — the section’s other powerhouse program — only three days earlier.
But it’s one thing to know about a team and it’s another to see them up close, as Knoch used a big first-quarter lead and a slew of double-digit scorers to roll to a 91-59 victory over the visiting Trojans.
Knoch, which improved to 4-0 in section play and 9-1 overall, raced to a 30-10 lead after the first quarter on Friday. The Knights led, 48-26, at halftime.
Derry (2-2, 4-8) did enough to briefly cut the lead to 12 at one point in the second half, but Knoch’s early surge was too much to overcome.
Four players finished in double figures for the Knights, who notched a signature home win against Highlands (74-69) on Tuesday.
Ryan Lang tallied a game-best 27 points, including three three-pointers, to pace Knoch. Ryan Schrengost added 21 points, Scott Fraser had 18, and Kevin Scheiat chipped in 11.
Aidan Bushey led the Trojans with 23 points and connected on a game-best five three-pointers. Ryan Bushey (12) and Sam Jones (10) also finished in double figures.
Mount Pleasant and Derry Area currently have identical 2-2 marks in the section. The Vikings dropped a road contest to Highlands, 80-59, on Friday night.
The Trojans face another stiff test on Tuesday (7:15 p.m.) when they host Highlands (3-1, 11-2). They’ll follow that up with a non-section road game against District 6 Heritage Conference program Penns Manor Area on Friday (7:30 p.m.) before resuming section play next week.
DERRY AREA (59)
R. Bushey 4-4-12; A. Bushey 9-0-23; Nicely 2-0-4; Jones 5-0-10; Hood 0-1-1; Webb 0-2-2; Detore 1-0-3; Ulery 2-0-4; Hudson 0-0-0; Hudspath 0-0-0; Watson 0-0-0. Totals, 23-6(8)—59
KNOCH (91)
S. Fraser 8-1-18; Schrengost 7-5-21; Scheiat 5-1-11; Lang 10-4-27; McKee 3-1-7; Bajuseik 0-2-2; K. Fraser 1-2-4; Green 0-1-1. Totals, 34-17(20)—91
Score by Quarters
Derry Area 10 16 20 13 — 59 Knoch 30 18 23 20 — 91
Three-point field goals: A. Bushey 5, R. Bushey, Detore; Lange 3, Schrengost 2, S. Fraser.
