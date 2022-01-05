It was a rocky night for the Derry Area girls’ basketball team.
Knoch jumped out to a big lead and took it to Derry Area, 62-26, during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 game played Tuesday at Derry Area. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Monday, but it was moved to Tuesday.
Derry Area fell to 1-2 in section play and 4-4 overall, while Knoch upped its record to 2-0 in section play and 7-2 overall. Derry Area is back in action, 6 p.m. Thursday at Freeport Area. The Lady Yellowjackets are 1-1 in the section and 2-3 overall.
The Lady Trojans entered with three wins in four games following a 32-point rout of Jeannette during the holiday. During their four wins, Derry Area limited the opposition to fewer than 17 points, but the Lady Trojans allowed a season-high 62 on Tuesday. Derry Area had allowed 27.6 points per game entering Tuesday, which was tops in the classification and top-10 in the WPIAL.
Derry Area, with just nine players on the roster, had been competitive in all of its games this season prior to Tuesday’s 36-point defeat. Derry Area beat Jeannette twice, along with Valley and Leechburg, by an average margin of about 33 points. The Lady Trojans lost by a combined 12 points against Monessen and Apollo-Ridge, and they trailed by three points through three quarters against Highlands before the Lady Golden Rams pulled away.
Knoch held a 14-3 lead through one quarter and the Lady Knights upped the lead to 28-10 by halftime after outscoring Derry Area, 21-7, in the second. Knoch bested Derry Area by a 27-16 margin in the second half.
Tiana Moracco led Derry Area with a game-high 17 points on four field goals, with one three-pointer and eight free throws. Moracco, the Lady Trojans’ leading scorer, has scored 174 points in eight games for a 21.7 points per game average. She has 915 points, just 85 from 1,000 for her career.
Nina Shaw led Knoch with 15 points, while Madilyn Boyer added 13 points. Hattie McGraw also followed with nine points.
———
KNOCH (62)
Kosecki 2-0-4; Buterbaugh 4-0-8; H. McGraw 3-0-9; Ewing 1-1-3; Rodgers 1-0-2; M. McGraw 3-0-8; Shaw 6-2-15; Boyer 5-2-13. Totals, 25-5(7)—62
DERRY AREA (26)
Shean 0-0-0; Marinchek 1-0-2; Moracco 4-8-17; Lewis 1-1-3; Bungard 1-2-4; Gruska 0-0-0; Huss 0-0-0; Chamberlain 0-0-0. Totals, 7-11(15)—26
Score by Quarters
Knoch 14 21 13 14 — 62 Derry Area 3 7 4 12 — 26
Three-point field goals: Moracco; H. McGraw-3, M. McGraw-2, Shaw, Boyer
