During its previous game, the Ligonier Valley boys’ basketball team scored 39 points by halftime.
On Tuesday, the Rams barely hit that mark through four quarters.
Knoch edged out the Ligonier Valley boys’ basketball team, 42-40, during Tuesday’s opening day of the Kiski Area Holiday Tournament.
“It was a back-and-forth game,” Ligonier Valley coach Tim Gustin said. “It was real close all day. Holding (Knoch) to 42 points was pretty good on our defense, but we couldn’t seem to make enough shots. They made a couple more than we did.”
Ligonier Valley, which is 1-1 in WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 play, fell to 3-4 overall. Knoch, which is 0-2 in WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 action, improved to 2-5 overall. The Rams won consecutive games, including their first section victory, before Tuesday’s loss against Knoch. Ligonier Valley has a quick turnaround, 4:30 p.m. today against Yough for the second day of the Kiski Area Tournament.
Matthew Marinchak, Haden Sierocky and Jude Grzywinski each had 12 points to lead Ligonier Valley offensively. Grzywinski, a 6-foot-3, 303-pounder, was a standout lineman on the Ligonier Valley football team, but the 12 points scored on Tuesday represented a career best.
“Jude had a fantastic game,” Gustin said. “He was getting some finesse baskets instead of pushing people out of the way. He did a great job of finishing when we beat the press. It was a big game for him.”
Grzywinski scored his 12 points on six field goals, while Marinchak and Sierocky both had five field goals and a pair of free throws. Marinchak, who became the 13th player in school history to score 1,000 points earlier this season, has eclipsed 30 points in three of Ligonier Valley’s seven games – all wins – and he’s averaging 23.1 points per contest with 162 points in seven games.
Ligonier Valley drained 10 three-pointers during its last game against East Allegheny. The Rams weren’t able to drain a single three-pointer on Tuesday.
“If we knocked down a couple threes, we’d easily be in the 50s,” Gustin said. “We missed a couple layups, too. We just weren’t making shots. They made five or six threes, we didn’t make any and that was the difference.”
Knoch held a narrow 10-7 lead through the first quarter. But the score was knotted, 20-20, at halftime after Ligonier Valley outscored the Knights, 13-10, in the second.
Knoch created some separation in the third quarter. Ryan Lang led the Knights with a game-high 22 points, on a pair of triples. Keagan Fraser was also in double figures with 10 points, as the Knights held a 38-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“We just made some silly mistakes,” Gustin said. “We rushed some shots, they went the other way and scored quickly. We rushed things on offense and didn’t get back on defense.”
It was a back and forth fourth quarter, as Ligonier Valley outscored Knoch, 8-4, in the final eight minutes, but the Knights were able to hold off the Rams for the two-point win.
“It was a slower pace,” Gustin said. “Both teams played good defense. We were right there. We just had to find a way to close them out. We’ll get back at it and do it again.”
———
LIGONIER VALLEY (40)
Kondisko 1-0-2; Sierocky 5-2-12; Marinchak 5-2-12; Tunstall 1-0-2; Grzywinski 6-0-12. Totals, 18-4(8)—40
KNOCH (42)
Lang 8-3-22; Fraser 4-1-10; Snyder 2-0-5; Kosecki 1-1-4; Finucan 0-1-1. Totals, 15-6(11)—42
Score by Quarters
Lig. Valley 7 13 12 8 — 40 Knoch 10 10 18 4 — 42
Three-point field goals: Lang-2, Fraser, Snyder, Kosecki
