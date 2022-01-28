Knoch raced to a big lead and held visiting Derry Area in check offensively Thursday on its way to a 62-25 rout in a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 girls’ basketball matchup.
First-place Knoch, which improved to 9-0 in the section and 15-2 overall, led 24-7 after the first quarter. It used a slight 15-12 scoring edge in the second quarter to take a 20-point advantage, 39-19, into halftime.
Derry Area (4-5 in section, 7-9 overall) never got going offensively, especially in the second half. The Lady Trojans were held to just six points after intermission.
Derry Area remains in third place in the section, behind Knoch (9-0) and Highlands (8-1), each of which earned victories over the Lady Trojans this week. Deer Lakes sits in fourth place with a 3-5 section mark.
Knoch had three players in double digits on Thursday, as Karlee Buterbaugh finished with 14 points, Madilyn Boyer added 13 and Nina Shaw had 12.
No Lady Trojans’ player tallied double figures. Tiana Moracco led the way with eight points and Jane Huss chipped in seven.
Derry Area continues section play at 6 p.m. Monday when it hosts Freeport Area.
