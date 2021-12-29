One game earlier, the Ligonier Valley girls’ basketball team put up its highest scoring output in nearly three years with 47 points during a 12-point loss against Apollo-Ridge.
About a week later, the Lady Rams were limited to less than 20 points.
Knoch used a strong first quarter to pull away from Ligonier Valley and defeat the Lady Rams, 68-17, during Tuesday’s first day of the Kiski Area Tournament.
Ligonier Valley, which is 0-2 in section play, remained winless at 0-6 overall. The Lady Rams average 26.3 points per game offensively. They scored less than 20 points per game for the fourth time on Tuesday. The Lady Rams scored 47 points in last week’s loss against Apollo-Ridge and 38 points in a 20-point setback against Mount Pleasant Area in the opening week of the season.
Knoch scored 29 first-quarter points and held a 29-2 lead through eight minutes. The Lady Knights tacked on 15 additional points in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Rams, 15-5, for a 44-7 halftime lead. Knoch bested Ligonier Valley 24-10 in the second half.
Haley Boyd led Ligonier Valley offensively with 11 points on four field goals, including a pair of triples, and a free throw. She also pulled down nine rebounds.
Madilyn Boyer scored a game-high 24 points on 10 field goals, including three triples and a free throw to pace Knoch. Nina Shaw added 15 points and Naturelle Ewing was also in double figures for the Lady Knights with 11 points.
Ligonier Valley is back in action on the second day of the Kiski Area tournament, 3 p.m. today against Yough. Yough is 1-1 in section play and 2-5 overall. The Lady Cougars already picked up a 37-20 victory against Ligonier Valley on Dec. 16 at Ligonier Valley.
LIGONIER VALLEY (17)
Myers 1-0-2; Miller 1-0-2; Boyd 4-1-11; Painter 1-0-2; Griffin 0-0-0. Totals, 7-1(2)—17
KNOCH (68)
Buterbaugh 1-0-2; H McGraw 1-0-3; Ewing 5-1-11; Rodgers 1-0-2; M McGraw 3-0-8; Shaw 6-2-15; Boyer 10-1-24; Fuller 1-0-3. Totals, 29-4(8)—68
Score by Quarters
Lig. Valley 2 5 5 5 — 17 Knoch 29 15 15 9 — 68
Three-point field goals: Boyd-2; Boyer-3, M McGraw-2, H McGraw, Shaw, Fuller
