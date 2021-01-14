The Greater Latrobe wrestling team’s opening night on the mat came about a month later than the originally scheduled start date of the winter high school sports season.
The end result — a 40-27 WPIAL Class 3A, sub-section 2B setback at Norwin on Wednesday — was certainly significant to Mark Mears, the longtime area wrestling coach, and Greater Latrobe administrator, who is in his first year back with the Wildcats.
But it wasn’t his biggest takeaway. He’s just happy the Wildcats were able to open their season in the midst of a global pandemic.
“The opening night of wrestling,” Mears said. “I was worried two months ago that we wouldn’t even be having this conversation.”
The Wildcats led midway through the pin-heavy bout, but a late rally allowed Norwin to eventually score the 13-point victory, as the Knights surged down the stretch with wins in their final four matches.
“We’re nowhere near where we want to be, but I think that’s any coach right now,” Mears said. “It’s such a strange year, you have to do as much as you can, as quick as you can.
“I thought we reverted back to some old habits and our conditioning could be a little better, but we also saw some good things.”
Last season, Greater Latrobe, as a team, qualified for the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs for the first time in four years. The Wildcats defeated Connellsville Area on Jan. 29, 2020, in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 3A Team Playoffs before falling on the same day against Waynesburg Central, the eventual district champion and state runners-up.
The Wildcats, like the rest of the WPIAL, were slated to start the season last month, but Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced a temporary, three-week shutdown of high school and youth athletics in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) during the midst of the current pandemic.
“This match (against Norwin) was the first match in literally a year for these kids,” Mears said. “They’ve wrestled one week in the last year. They did a nice job after having a year off, wrestling for the very first time in a year with a new staff and a new group of kids.”
The match against the Knights featured eight combined pins in 12 contested matches. That included four pins from the Wildcats.
“I did expect to get four or five pins and we did,” Mears said. “Honestly, I didn’t expect to give up so many pins, so I think we need to focus a little more on the bottom in practice. You could tell that the veteran wrestlers were out there pinning kids.”
There were seven total pins in the first 10 bouts, including four from the Wildcats.
Greater Latrobe’s Corey Boerio opened the match with a pin against Anthony Barle in 3:03 at 189 pounds, and Tyler Lynch finished Norwin’s Riley Shades in 1:01 at 285 pounds.
Returning state champion Vinny Kilkeary pinned Conner Henning in 57 seconds at 112 pounds, but the Knights took a 21-18 lead with wins in their next two matches. Norwin’s Luke Passarelli picked up a 3-2 decision against Lucio Angelicchio at 120 pounds and Gabe Conboy pinned Norwin’s Steven Tucibat in 1:37 at 126 pounds.
The Wildcats came out strong following a brief intermission to clean and disinfect the mats.
Nate Roth put Greater Latrobe back in front, 24-21, with a 57 second pin against Nathan Campbell at 132 pounds and Gabe Golden increased the lead to 27-21 with an 8-3 decision against Colton Minerva at 138 pounds.
“I looked at Nate before he went out and said “we need six (points), we need to get the momentum back,” Mears said. “And he did his job. He brought that momentum back and Gabe followed that up.”
But it was all Norwin down the stretch.
A.J. Hewitt pinned Vincent Leone in 1:32 at 145 pounds, tying the match at 27. John Altieri’s, 13-1, major decision against Jack Pletcher at 152 pounds gave the Knights the lead for good. Chase Kranitz increased Norwin’s lead to 10 points, 37-27, with a 3:46 pin against Payton Henry at 160 pounds and Tanner Babeo closed it out for the Knights with a 5-0 decision against Sam Snyder.
“They’ve hung together through a very weird season,” Mears said. “I give them all the credit in the world for hanging tough. The kids battled (on Wednesday). It just didn’t work out. It wasn’t for a lack of effort.”
The road doesn’t get any easier for the Wildcats.
Greater Latrobe will face Erie Cathedral Prep, Connellsville Area and host Canon-McMillan during an exhibition on Saturday. The Wildcats host backyard rival Derry Area, 7 p.m. Monday, before traveling to McKeesport Area on Tuesday and welcoming Greensburg Salem the following day.
“We’re going to put this young team back out there again,” Mears said. “We don’t have time to feel sorry for ourselves. We have to keep working and grinding.”
———
NORWIN 40 GREATER LATROBE 27
189— Corey Boerio (GL) p. Anthony Barle, 3:03 225— Josh Page (N) p. Micah Piper, 2:36 285— Tyler Lynch (GL) p. Riley Shades, 1:01 106— Carson Handra (N) won by forfeit 112— Vinny Kilkeary (GL) p. Conner Henning, 0:57 120— Luke Passarelli (N) d. Lucio Angelicchio, 3-2 126— Gabe Conboy (N) p. Steven Tucibat, 1:37 132— Nathan Roth (GL) p. Nathan Campbell, 0:57 138— Gabe Golden (GL) d. Colton Minerva, 8-3 145— A.J. Hewitt (N) p. Vincent Leone, 1:32 152— John Altieri (N) m.d. Jack Pletcher, 13-1 160— Chase Kranitz (N) p. Payton Henry, 3:46 172— Tanner Babeo (N) d. Sam Snyder, 5-0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.