Five area athletes finished among the top cross-country runners in the state.
Ligonier Valley’s Tucker Klotz led the charge with a top-30 finish, while three others ended in the top 75 and another was among the best 125 high school runners in Pennsylvania during the PIAA State Cross-Country Championships, which took place on Saturday at the Parkview Course in Hershey.
Klotz, a senior, finished 28th out of 259 runners during the PIAA Class 1A State Boys’ Cross-Country Championships with a 17:47. Klotz was three places away from earning a state medal.
Clara Wallace, a Ligonier Valley sophomore, ended 60th out of 251 runners during the PIAA Class 1A State Girls’ Cross-Country Championships with a 21:48. Teammate Maddie Smith, a senior, placed 122nd out of 251 runners in the Class 1A girls’ race with a 23:01.
Jane Huss, a Derry Area freshman, placed 68th out of 252 runners during the PIAA Class 2A State Girls’ Cross-Country Championships in 21:13. Also, Emerson Skatell, a Greater Latrobe freshman, came in 72nd out of 238 runners during the PIAA Class 3A State Girls’ Cross-Country Championships with a 20:30.90.
All five local runners qualified for the state meet during the WPIAL Cross-Country Championships, which took place at California University of Pennsylvania.
Skatell earned a medal and finished 12th in the WPIAL with a 20:02. She also finished fourth at the annual Westmoreland County Coaches Association (WCCA) meet and helped the Lady Wildcats to their first section championship since the 2015 season.
Derry Area coach Greg Rager called Huss’s season quite possibly the most successful cross-country season of any freshman in program history.
Huss qualified for the state championship meet in Class 2A by taking 15th in the WPIAL with a 21:31. Huss’s state time of 21:13 was an 18-second improvement from her WPIAL mark. She’s the first freshman from Derry Area to ever qualify for the state meet in cross-country. In the 1990s, Tim Lentz qualified three straight years, in 10th, 11th and 12th grade, as ninth-graders were still considered junior high students at Derry Area at that time.
Huss, who ran a personal best of 20:07 at the WCCA meet earlier this season, also holds to home course record at Derry Area with a 20:28 and she led the girls’ team in all nine races this season. She also took the individual win and established a meet record of 21:33 at the United Invitational. Huss’s sixth-place effort at the WCCA meet is the highest finish at the event by any girl in program history, and her 20:07 is the fastest time by a girl at Derry Area. She was also 15th overall at the TSTCA Championships.
Klotz finished seventh overall for Ligonier Valley in 18:12 at the district championships, and Wallace took 20th (22:33) at the WPIAL Class 1A championship meet. Smith came in 23rd place (22:39) at the district championship meet. Typically, the top-20 athletes only qualify for the state meet, but athletes from Our Lady of Sacred Heart, Mohawk and Winchester Thurston already qualified with their respective teams, opening the door for six additional qualifiers, including Smith.
