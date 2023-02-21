20230221-DAKlim.jpg
KEVIN LIBERONI

Dylan Klim recently signed his letter of intent to wrestle for St. Vincent College. Klim is a senior at Derry Area High School and currently carries a 57-38 career record for the Trojans. Some of Klim’s accomplishments include: placing third in the WPIAL Class 3A section tournament last weekend to advance to regionals on Feb. 24 and 25. Klim placed eighth at the region tournament last season, just missing a trip to the state tournament in Hershey. Other notable high school wrestling accomplishments for Klim include placing sixth at the WCCA tournament this season and finishing fourth at the Southmoreland Holiday tournament at the beginning of this season. Previousy, Klim has received the team’s Ron Jasper Memorial award as well as the Most Improved Wrestler award in 2021 and 2022. Pictured in the photo are (sitting, l-r) Michelle Klim (mother), Dylan Klim and Ken Klim (father). In the Back is Derry Area head coach Troy Dolan.

