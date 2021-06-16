A former Greater Latrobe state champion, who nearly helped his alma mater capture another state championship, has stepped down.
The Greater Latrobe School Board, on Tuesday, accepted the resignation of Chad Kissell, the district’s varsity boys’ and girls’ tennis coach.
“Chad has coached (at Greater Latrobe) in tennis in several capacities from assistant coach to head coach and brought an incredible amount of knowledge to our programs,” Greater Latrobe athletic director Mark Mears said.
“With Chad’s own tennis career eating up much of his time, he just can’t fit coaching into his schedule at this time.”
Mears said the district has started the process to find Kissell’s replacement.
“We will do a wide open search for a new coach and try to find the best possible coaches that we can,” Mears said.
Under Kissell’s leadership, Greater Latrobe finished as the second-best girls’ tennis team in the state during the 2019 season, as the Lady Wildcats knocked off highly-regarded District 3 champion Manheim Township in the semifinals, but lost against Spring-Ford of District 1 during the title match of the PIAA Class 3A Girls’ Tennis Team Championship at Hershey Racquet Club.
Greater Latrobe reached the PIAA Class 3A Girls’ Tennis Team Championship match for the first time in school history under Kissell, and finished the season with a 16-1 record.
Greater Latrobe also defeated Upper St. Clair to capture the WPIAL Class 3A team championship. It was the third district team championship in Greater Latrobe history and first since 2005. Greater Latrobe won the section title and reached the playoffs for the sixth straight season. The Lady Wildcats have qualified for the postseason 13 times in the past 16 seasons.
On the boys’ side Greater Latrobe advanced to the WPIAL Team Tennis Championships each of the last four seasons contested. Dom Robinson reached the WPIAL Singles Tournament this past season individually, while Robinson and August Lawrence reached the WPIAL Doubles Tournament.
Kissell, a 2015 Greater Latrobe graduate, was initially hired as the girls’ tennis coach in August 2019. He captured a state championship as a senior and finished fourth as a junior. He was a WPIAL champion as a senior, runner-up during his junior season and a four-time section champion.
Kissell was the first athlete in school history to earn 12 letters, including four in golf and tennis, three in basketball and one in diving. Older sisters Michaela, Joelle and Stacia were also synonymous with success at Greater Latrobe – Michaela was recently inducted into the WPIAL Hall of Fame.
Kissell starred at Indiana-based Valparaiso University, earning multiple All-League honors. He was the Horizon League Freshman of the Year, First-Team All-Horizon League twice and All-Summit League Team. He’s top-10 in Valparaiso history in career singles’ and doubles’ wins.
“Without Chad Kissell, we would not have achieved all that we did in the last two years,” Mears said. “We wish him all the best and hope he climbs the world rankings.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.