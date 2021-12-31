The Ligonier Valley girls’ basketball team hung tough early with host Kiski Area Thursday in the final day of the Kiski Area Tournament, but the Lady Cavaliers’ huge second period sparked a lopsided 62-28 victory.
Ligonier Valley, which is 0-8 overall, average 25.9 points per game and scored two points above that figure Thursday.
Kiski Area led 15-10 after the first period, but broke the contest wide open by outscoring the Lady Rams 20-3 in the second to take a 35-13 halftime advantage.
The Lady Cavaliers held a 27-15 scoring edge after intermission.
Madison Marinchak paced Ligonier Valley with 13 points, including three treys. Haley Boyd added 12 points, including a pair of three-pointers, along with three steals.
In all, Marinchak and Boyd scored all but three of the Lady Rams’ points. The other basket came by way of a Madison Griffin three-pointer.
Sydnee Foust added nine rebounds for Ligonier Valley, while Griffin had eight boards and Mara Myers seven. Amanda Woods chipped in a pair of assists.
Kiski Area (4-4) got a game-high 30 points from Abbie Johns, who made 10 field goals and had a 10-for-13 showing from the charity stripe.
Emma Peck added 13 points, including a trio of three-pointers, for the Lady Cavaliers.
Ligonier Valley returns to the court 7 p.m. Tuesday when it hosts non-section Valley on Senior Night.
——— LIGONIER VALLEY (28)
Woods 0-0-0; Marinchak 4-2-13; Boyd 4-2-12; Griffin 1-0-3; Foust 0-0-0. Totals, 9-4(9)—28
KISKI AREA (62)
Johns 10-10-30; Keller 1-2-4; Colaianni 4-0-9; Garcia 1-0-2; Joyce 1-0-2; Holm 1-0-2; Peck 5-0-13. Totals, 23-12(18)—62
Score by Quarters
Lig. Valley 10 3 13 2 — 28 Kiski Area 15 20 17 10 — 62
Three-point field goals: Marinchak-3, Boyd-2, Griffin; Peck-3, Colaianni
