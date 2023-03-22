For the second consecutive year, the Greater Latrobe wrestling team turned in a top-10 state finish while bringing home three state medals along with Vinny Kilkeary laying claim to his third state title.
Head coach Mark Mears was very happy for his wrestlers and the program finishing in the top-10 teams in consecutive years.
“Vinny winning his third title is just amazing,” he said. “It is hard enough to win one let alone three. He joined some very elite company in doing so.”
Kilkeary joins Luke Pletcher as the only three-time state wrestling champion in the history of the school district.
Kilkeary cruised through the tournament, which did not surprise his coach.
Mears stated, “Vinny is just head and shoulders above his competition level currently. He is ready for the college stage, and I am sure he is ready to accept that challenge.”
Kilkeary is headed to Ohio State University in the fall.
In the opening round, Kilkeary pinned Lam Flanagon of Central Dauphin, before beating Ben Faneilt of Easton 10-1 in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals, Kilkeary handled Hayden Cunningham of State College 3-1 and capped off his season (29-0) by beating Andrew Binni of Canon- McMillan 8-5 in the finals.
Luke Willochell added his second state medal to his collection by placing fifth at 114 lbs.
Willochell was a state runner-up last year at 106 lbs.
Mears believes the best is ahead for Willochell and that he had a successful finish to his sophomore year.
“Willy is just growing into his frame,” Mears said. “He is going to be a force for the next two years, and I’m looking forward to watching him. Most kids dream of hitting the 100-win total for their career, and Luke is on course to pin over 100 wrestlers. His future is very bright.”
Willochell defeated Cole Coffin of Pennridge in the opening round 6-0 before falling in the quarterfinals 7-5 to four-time state place winner Carson Wagner of Northampton.
That fact was not lost on Mears.
“Luke lost to a four-time state place winner by two points. He was right there with a very talented senior.” Mears added, “His only other loss was to another senior, Logan Sallot of McDowell.”
Willochell defeated Chris Dennis of Central Bucks West 14-1 to claim fifth place and bring home his second state medal.
Earning Latrobe’s third state medal was senior Nate Roth (139).
Roth finished seventh and finally grabbed a state medal after four years of frustration. Roth was injured in his freshman year in the WPIAL semifinals and had to default with a big lead; he was called for a questionable illegal slam with 30 seconds to go his sophomore year and suffered a torn labrum at the state team during his junior year.
Mears was excited for Roth saying, “There is not a wrestler in Pennsylvania that deserved a medal more. Sure, you would always like to finish higher but the perseverance he showed over four years to get here with his family’s support was incredible. I am thrilled for him.”
Roth defeated Jack Campbell of Nazareth in the opening round 4-2 before faring to state runner-up Pelison Marville in the quarterfinals. Roth then beat Gavin Carrol of Quakertown 7-2 to secure his long-sought-after medal.
In his match for seventh, Roth defeated Ellas Long of Central York 10-7 to end his career with a win. Roth is still deciding with his family on a college future.
The last Latrobe wrestler to participate was returning state place winner, senior Corey Boerio (215). The Kent State recruit had arguably one of the deepest weight classes in the tournament.
Mears said, “I thought 139 and 215 were the deepest weights in the tournament as far as medal talent. Corey was literally :01 from placing in the top eight for the second straight year.”
Boerio opened his tournament with a 6-1 victory over Grant Euker of Perkiomen Valley before losing to eventual state champion and Virginia Tech recruit Sonny Sasso.
Boerio bounced back to beat Zach Evans of Chambersburg by fall before losing 1-0 to Magnus Bibla of Crestwood while finishing a takedown as the buzzer sounded.
Mears feels Boerio’s best days are ahead of him saying, “Corey is just scratching the surface of what he is capable of. I am sure at Kent State they will adjust some things and will probably have Corey wrestle a little lighter. I am excited to see him at Kent State. He has been a tremendous leader and is also an academic leader. Both will serve him well in college.”
Mears is pleased with where the program is and knows the challenges this crew has set forth.
He reflected, “Over the last two seasons these guys have brought home two state titles, seven state medals, and two top-10 team finishes. That is the new standard and the younger guys just have to emulate that. We want to reload, never rebuild. Our goal is to send 4-5 next year again and get to the point in two years where we bring half the team or more to states. That being said, we have a lot of work to do.”
