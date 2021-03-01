CANONSBURG — It was an “emotional roller coaster” for coach Mark Mears and the Greater Latrobe wrestling team at the Class 3A WPIAL/Southwest Regional Tournament, held Saturday at Canon-McMillan High School.
The Wildcats entered the coronavirus (COVID-19) condensed version of the tournament with four entries in the one-day tournament, from which the top three finishers in each weight class would earn a berth in Saturday’s West Super Regional, which will be held at Altoona Area High School.
When four rounds of wrestling had concluded, the Wildcats had one entry who had earned a berth by advancing to the finals, while two others needed only one win in a consolation final to punch their ticket.
Unfortunately, both consolation finalists came up short in their bid, thus ending their season.
“It certainly was an emotional roller coaster,” Mears said. “We went into the final round with a chance to have three kids move on to Altoona, but two came up short.”
Vinny Kilkeary (21-1) was Greater Latrobe’s lone qualifier. Kilkeary, last year’s PIAA Class 3A champion at 106 pounds, dominated the 113-pound weight class with two pins and a major decision to earn his first WPIAL/Southwest Region title.
“Ever since Vinny won the state title, he has been wrestling at another level,” Mears said. “Coaches will tell you a kid has ‘it’. I’m not sure what ‘it’ is, but Vinny’s got ‘it’. He just keeps coming at you. He rides like a machine, is great on his feet, works well from the bottom, can throw you, and pin you. Make one mistake against him and you are done.”
Kilkeary showed that in his quarterfinal bout against Franklin Regional’s Dom Colaizzi, as it took only 54 seconds for the sophomore to pin him. In the semifinals, Kilkeary registered a takedown 12 seconds into the bout and came away with a 12-1 victory.
The 113-pound title match was a rematch of the Westmoreland County Tournament, in which Kilkeary posted a 4-0 win over Penn-Trafford’s Troy Hohman. After a scoreless first period and an early second-period escape by Hohman, Kilkeary caught Hohman in a headlock and pinned him at 2:39.
“It feels good to win my first WPIAL tournament,” said Kilkeary, who was a runner-up at 106 in last year’s tournament. “WPIAL is always a tough tournament with good kids in every bracket.”
Kilkeary is ranked No. 1 in the state by PaPower.com and is seeded No. 1 in Saturday’s super regional.
“It’s going to be a big grind,” said Kilkeary, looking ahead. “All those kids are tough. I just have to keep wrestling as hard as I can.”
Sophomore Nate Roth made his second WPIAL tournament appearance and saw it end in frustration for the second year in a row. Roth recorded 33 wins last season and was closing in on a PIAA tournament berth when a torn labrum abruptly ended his season.
Roth’s second WPIAL tournament appearance ended with a disqualification because of a slam in the consolation for third place at 132 pounds. Roth was facing Waynesburg Central’s Colton Stoneking and had just taken a 6-5 lead with a four-point move late in the third period when he was called for an illegal hold, which is also referred to as a slam.
“That was the second time Nathan was called for a slam in a bout with Stoneking,” Mears said. “It also happened in the consolation final at the Powerade Tournament. Some were questioning whether it was intentional. That’s crazy. Nathan was leading in both matches. It was a mistake both times, an unfortunate mistake.”
Stoneking laid on the mat for 25 minutes and was eventually placed on a backboard and taken to the hospital. The injury occurred one match after Connellsville Area’s Mason Prinkey suffered a similar fate in his consolation final against North Allegheny’s Nick Gorman at 126 pounds.
“I feel so bad for Nathan. He didn’t deserve that fate,” Mears said.
There is a slim chance that Roth could participate in Saturday’s super regional.
“The WPIAL told me Nathan would be Stoneking’s replacement if he is not cleared to wrestle,” Mears said. “So there is still a chance. We will just have to wait and see.”
Roth opened the tournament with a 6-0 win against North Allegheny’s Nathan Monteparte. He was then pinned by Seneca Valley’s Dylan Chappell, the top seed and eventual champ, in the semifinals. Roth rebounded with a 10-0 win over Franklin Regional’s Dalton O’Neille in the second round of consolations, setting up his bout with Stoneking.
Corey Boerio, a 189-pound sophomore, made his second WPIAL tournament appearance and fell one win short of joining Kilkeary at the West Super Regional.
Boerio’s downfall was Butler Area’s Cooper Baxter, the No. 3 seed and eventual third-place finisher. The two faced off in the quarterfinals and Baxter put Boerio in a cradle and rode him most of the period, en route to an 8-0 lead. Boerio cut the deficit to 8-3, but Baxter iced a 10-4 victory with a takedown in the final ten seconds.
Boerio rebounded with a pair of wins in the consolation bracket: a 3-1 overtime decision of Waynesburg Central’s Eli Makel and a pin at 4:33 in a bout with Belle Vernon Area’s Logan Hoffman.
“Corey had lost to Hoffman the last two times they wrestled,” Mears said. “You only have one chance to pin a good wrestler, and Corey took advantage of that opportunity.”
Boerio faced Baxter again in the consolation for third place and dropped a 7-2 decision. He finished the season with a 20-7 record.
“If this was a normal year, Corey would be going to Hershey,” Mears said. “Unfortunately, the fourth place finisher does not advance this year.”
Jacob Braun, a 106-pound freshman, made his postseason debut and had the misfortune of facing Plum’s freshman phenom Antonino Walker in his quarterfinal match. Walker, the eventual runner-up, recorded a takedown in each period en route to an 8-0 victory.
That dropped Braun to the consolation bracket where he faced North Hills’ Giavoni Schipani, another highly touted freshman. Braun recorded a 3-2 victory, with his takedown with 36 seconds left in the second period as the deciding points.
“Jacob rode out Schipani, a very good freshman for the final 36 seconds of the period and two minutes in the third period to get the win,” Mears said. “I expecting big things from Jacob in the future.
In the second round of consolations, Braun was dominated by Canon-McMillan’s Andrew Binni, who recorded five takedowns and back points in a 13-2 victory. Braun ended his varsity debut with a 7-3 record.
“Jacob was Vinny’s backup until the sub-section tournament due to his weight descent plan,” Mears said. “It was a good learning experience for him.”
