HERSHEY — Pick any word to describe the type of accomplishment Greater Latrobe’s Vinny Kilkeary had at the PIAA Wrestling Championships and it wouldn’t be adequate enough.
The smallest wrestler in the tournament had the biggest day of his high school wrestling career on Saturday.
And in the process, he put himself in position to accomplish a rare feat in PIAA history: Becoming a four-time champion.
Kilkeary put himself in that position Saturday night at the Giant Center in Hershey.
The 5-foot, 108-pound freshman stunned the crowd when he pinned Jacob Van Dee, a talented sophomore from Erie Cathedral Prep, in 6:31, for the Class AAA 106-pound title.
In doing so, Kilkeary becomes the fourth state champion in Greater Latrobe history. The others are Ryan Goodman, Zack Zavatsky and Luke Pletcher.
Kilkeary beat three seeded wrestlers on his way to winning the championship, pushing his record to 30-7 for the season.
“I knew I could do it,” Kilkeary said.
Kilkeary was one of three area wrestlers who placed in this tournament. The other two were GL teammate Gabe Willochell, who was third in the rugged 132-pound weight class, and Derry Area’s Tyler Cymmerman of Derry, who was sixth in the 126-pound weight class in Class AA.
How rare is it to be a four-time champion in the state tournament?
Since this tournament started in 1938, only 13 wrestlers have accomplish this feat.
The last one was Jefferson-Morgan’s Gavin Teasdale, who won his fourth in 2018. The only area wrestler to win four is Jimmy Gulibon, who got his fourth in 2012.
There are 46 wrestlers who have won three state championships. Luke Pletcher of Greater Latrobe, and Micky Phillippi of Derry each put their names in the record book for winning three in the same year (2016).
“I just felt like I could win it,” Kilkeary said. “I didn’t know if I could pin him, but I had confidence in myself.”
Kilkeary came into the tournament as the WPIAL (Southwest Regional) runner-up and unseeded. He pinned Dominic Flatt of Solanco, a Southcentral runner-up, in 2:40 to start the tournament, then knocked off second-seeded Keanu Manuel of Downingtown East, a Southeast champion who came into the tournament with a 37-1 record, by the score of 3-1 in sudden victory.
Kilkeary had maybe his most spectacular moment in the semifinals, when he scored 11 points in the third period to upset Tyler Kasak of Bethlehem Catholic, 14-10. Kilkeary hit a five-point move in the final seconds on Kasak.
“He’s a tough kid,” Kilkeary aid of Kasak. “I felt good with my upper body...and just tried to throw it.”
Van Dee nearly caught Kilkeary early in their match. But the elusive freshman avoided the try before pinning the sophomore, who was the Northwest champion with a 40-3 record.
Willochell lost a heartbreaking 5-3 decision in overtime to Kenny Herrmann of Bethlehem Catholic in the semifinals. He battled back for a 7-2 victory over Zack Martin of Neshaminy, a Southeast champion and then knocked off returning state champion Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, 6-2, for third place.
“I wrestled good,” Willochell said. “It’s good to bounce back after a tough loss. I got to end my career with a win and not many wrestlers get to do that.”
Following Cymmerman’s 17-6 quarterfinal lost to David Evans of Tunkhannock on Friday, the Derry Area junior fell into the consolation round.
Cymmerman won a 5-3 decision over Jacob Blair of Muncy and then grinded out a 2-1 overtime decision against Gabe Gramley of Mifflinburg. A 1-0 loss to district champion of Jackson Arrington of Forest Hills dropped him to the fifth-place bout, where he fell, 9-4, to Noah Frack of Brandywine Heights to place sixth.
“I didn’t wrestle my best tournament,” he said. “My best tournament was Powerade, where I cut it loose. I didn’t do that here.
“I’m not satisfied with sixth place. I want to be on top of the podium.”
Derry Area coach Mike Weinell believes that’s possible.
“Ty’s a great kid and he had a lot on his shoulders this year,” he said. “He worked hard, did a great job and we’re proud of him.
“He’s a three-time (PIAA) qualifier and two-time medalist. There aren’t too many kids who can say that.”
