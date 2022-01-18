Despite a game-high 22 points from Osyon Jones, the St. Vincent men’s basketball on Tuesday dropped a 78-59 decision at Presidents’ Athletic Conference foe Grove City College.
SVC (2-10, 1-5 PAC) pulled to within five points late in the first half, but Grove City (6-6, 2-3) used an 11-0 run that wrapped around the end of the first stanza and start of the second to open up a 40-22 lead, and SVC was unable to recover.
Nelson Etuk joined Jones in double figures with 13 points, while Diego Martinez grabbed a team-leading nine rebounds. Despite Martinez’s efforts on the glass, Grove City held a commanding 53-33 rebounding advantage, with 25 offensive rebounds that led to 22 second-chance points.
The Bearcat defense totaled six blocked shots, led by three from Etuk, while SVC held the Wolverines to just 38 percent from the field. Thanks to their sizeable rebound advantage, however, the Wolverines attempted 27 more field goals than the Bearcats. SVC connected on 13 free throws to Grove City’s nine, but the Wolverines hit seven three-point field goals, compared to just two by the Bearcats.
The Wolverines led 34-22 at the break and scored six straight points to open up the second half and increase their lead to 18 points, but baskets from Arguel Drotleff, Ethan Dunsey and Jones would quickly trim the gap to 41-30 with just inside 15 minutes left.
St. Vincent would remain within striking distance, trading baskets with Grove City over the next several minutes. A driving one-handed dunk by Jones with 5:24 left pulled SVC to within 58-46, but SVC would get no closer, as Grove City slowly pulled away down the stretch for the win.
Jonah Bock came off the bench to lead Grove City with 14 points, while Elijah White tallied a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double.
The Bearcats will return to their home floor at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Geneva College. Spectators will not be permitted, but live video, audio and stats can be found online at http://athletics.stvincent.edu/coverage.
———
ST. VINCENT (59)
Jones 8-6-22; Etuk 5-2-13; Drotleff 3-2-8; Fields 3-0-7; Martinez 2-1-5; Dunsey 1-0-2; Jennings 0-2-2; Bosco 0-0-0. Totals, 22-13(20)—59 GROVE CITY (78)
White 5-3-13; McCray 4-2-12; Rose 4-0-8; Robinson 3-1-8; Brown 3-0-6; Bock 4-2-14; Gump 3-0-6; Ward 1-0-2; Yarberough 1-0-2; Schudel 1-0-2; Weir 1-0-2; Weyforth 1-0-2; Cano 0-1-1; Wiseman 0-0-0; Wan 0-0-0; Little 0-0-0; Neimann 0-0-0. Totals, 31-9(16)—78{/h5} Halftime: SVC, 34-22. Three-point field goals: SVC: Etuk, Fields; GC: Bock-4; McCray-2; Robinson.
