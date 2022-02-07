Key run lifts visiting Tigers over GL

Greater Latrobe boasted four scorers in double figures Saturday, but visiting McKeesport Area used a key third-quarter run to outlast the Wildcats, 81-71, in a WPIAL Class 5A, Section 3 boys’ basketball matchup.
The game was nip-and-tick in the the first half, as the Tigers led Greater Latrobe 21-19 after a quarter and by just three points, 37-34, at the break.
But McKeesport Area (4-7 section, 7-13 overall) used a 20-13 run in the third to take a 10-point lead into the final frame.
Travarese Rowe finished with 21 points, including 13 in the second half, for the Tigers. Rowe and Duston Storm, who added a team-best 22, combined for 17 of the squad’s 24 fourth-quarter points.
Kah’Reke Andrews added 12 points for McKeesport Area, who had a half-dozen players score at least six points.
The Tigers prevailed at home 73-66 in the season’s first meeting against the Wildcats.
Greater Latrobe (2-8 section, 6-13 overall), which dropped its third straight game, got a game-high 26 points from Landon Butler.
Butler scored 10 points in the second quarter and nine in the fourth on Saturday.
The Wildcats also got 13 points apiece from Chase Sickenberger and Max Butler, while John Wetzel chipped in 10.
Greater Latrobe continues section play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when it visits Gateway.
