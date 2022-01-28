The Greater Latrobe boys’ basketball team honored its senior players prior to Thursday’s home exhibition contest against River Valley.
And once the game started, those seniors did their part to leave on a good note and key a 71-59 victory.
Longtime Greater Latrobe coach Brad Wetzel said Senior Night is always special for himself and his players, and the 2022 celebration was no different.
“Any time you’ve been around someone for that many seasons, offseasons, workouts and practices is (special),” he said. “It goes beyond game night. I thought we had some seniors this year who have contributed a lot on game night and those who have contributed elsewhere.”
All four seniors started Thursday’s contest, which is a bit different than what the Wildcats have done in the past, Wetzel noted. This year’s senior players include Chase Sickenberger, Zac Marucco, Spencer Mills and Josh Fazekas.
“We don’t have a policy here where we start seniors on Senior Night, but this year I thought those guys have earned that and I thought they did well,” Wetzel said.
One of those seniors — Sickenberger — was a major contributor to the Wildcats’ win.
After not scoring a point in the first quarter, he finished with a double-double, tallying 14 points and also pulling down 14 rebounds. He added two blocks as well.
The other seniors also made their presence felt Thursday. Marucco had five points and four rebounds, Mills made a free throw and grabbed three rebounds, and Fazekas snatched three rebounds.
Landon Butler again led Greater Latrobe (5-10 overall) on the offensive end, finishing with 24 points while adding six rebounds. John Wetzel was the third Wildcat in double figures with 12 points, including a pair of three-pointers.
Big second halves have been a theme for the Wildcats recently. In an upset win over Woodland Hills last week, Greater Latrobe used a big second half to pull away, and it happened again Thursday.
Up five points at halftime, 35-30, Greater Latrobe outscored River Valley 36-29 in the second half. That included a crucial 17-9 run spanning the third quarter.
“I think there is a team growing up in there a little bit,” Wetzel said. “Sometimes, it’s hard to see the steps that you’re taking.
“I just thought at halftime they realized that we were kind of out of sync and that we weren’t playing the way we needed to. I thought there was a real business-like attitude to the second half.”
After a tough section loss to Penn Hills earlier this week, Wetzel said it was nice to bounce back on Thursday.
“We haven’t had too many (wins), so we are appreciative of the efforts,” Wetzel said of Senior Night. “There are always some distractions and emotions on Senior Night, and it took us a while to get our wheels turning. We had some good moments — we just couldn’t sustain them tonight.”
Wetzel also praised the efforts of River Valley (5-11 overall), a District 6 program made up of former Blairsville and Saltsburg students.
“We have to give credit to River Valley, I thought they had some key plays to stop our runs,” he said. “There were moments I thought we were going to crank the (game) open, but they had some key plays to stop that.”
The Wildcats defense’ played a hand in that, too, forcing 25 River Valley turnovers.
Greater Latrobe also outrebounded the Panthers, 34-20, which led to a lot of second chance opportunities.
It was a slow start offensively for both teams. It took about three minutes before Landon Butler finally broke a scoreless tie with a layup to give Greater Latrobe an early 2-0 lead.
The Wildcats continued to apply pressure to River Valley, as they found themselves with a 10-5 lead with less than three minutes left in the first quarter. The Panthers picked up the pace and ended the frame on a 7-2 run to tie the game at 12.
In the second quarter, both offenses picked up. The quarter went back and forth, but Greater Latrobe used a couple of points off of turnovers to give them a 35-30 cushion heading into halftime.
In the third quarter, it was all Wildcats. Greater Latrobe picked up the defensive pressure, forcing seven River Valley turnovers in the frame. The Wildcats led 52-39 heading into the fourth.
By the fourth quarter, Greater Latrobe had built a big enough lead that it emptied the bench to give some of its more inexperienced players a taste of varsity action. River Valley held a 20-19 scoring edge in the frame.
Greater Latrobe visits Ligonier Valley in another exhibition game at 6 p.m. Friday, then the Wildcats will take on Greensburg Central Catholic at 6 p.m. Sunday as part of the Shootout at Seton Hill at Seton Hill University in Greensburg.
