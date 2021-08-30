When Indiana Area makes mistakes, the Little Indians really make them count.
The last counted for six on Friday night, and it proved to be all the difference against visiting Ligonier Valley.
Indiana Area fumbled away possession on three straight first-half drives, culminating with a Haden Sierocky return for a touchdown that gave the Rams a 14-0 lead with all zeros on the clock. And Ligonier Valley held off the Little Indians’ late rally to spoil their home opener with a 20-14 victory in a WPIAL non-section game at Andy Kuzneski Field.
“You can’t fumble the ball three times in the first half, moving the ball,” Indiana Area coach Brandon Overdorff said. “And then the last one is just totally on us. We should have just knelt on the football. But we’re hungry to try to get a win and try to make a play. As soon as it happened, you knew it was going to cost you. You can’t give them six, and we gave them six.”
The critical play occurred with three ticks remaining at the Indiana Area 27-yard line, two plays after Indiana Area — minus its punter/kicker after Brock Miller was scratched because of medical reasons — had already tempted fate by converting a fourth-down run.
The Little Indians called a Statue of Liberty trick play run by senior back Zach Herrington, who was quickly spun down near the line as the ball came loose. And Sierocky, the Rams’ linebacker and quarterback, scooped up the ball with a wide-open view of the end zone before tossing a 2-point conversion pass to Miles Higgins that gave Ligonier Valley a two-touchdown lead.
“Ultimately, the difference was, we got that huge play right before the half,” Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said. “And that’s just heads-up football. That’s a junior football player who knows a lot of football. It was a Statue of Liberty play and he lost control of it when he went in the air. We see it and Haden picks it up and scores.”
After the break, the two teams traded long drives that each ended with turnovers on downs and all but wiped out the third quarter before Indiana Area responded.
The Little Indians capped a 54-yard drive with Herrington’s 15-yard touchdown run that cut the deficit to eight, 14-6.
And after Ligonier Valley restored its advantage, 20-14, with 12-yard Nick Beitel touchdown on the ensuing possession, Indiana Area forged the final score with a 80-yard drive.
Indiana Area junior split end Liam McFarlane helped set up Indiana Area’s final touchdown with a 43-yard pass to sophomore receiver Anthony Kowchuck. And three plays later, senior quarterback Devin Flint charged in from 5 yards out and added a 2-point run to bring Indiana Area within six points with 3:10 remaining.
But the Little Indians came up just short of recovered an unprepared-but-well-placed onside kick attempt by freshman Jonathan Wyant. Sierocky and Nick Beitel drained out the clock on Indiana Area’s comeback attempt.
“Coach Bill Waryck had a great defensive game plan and we executed it pretty well,” Overdorff said. “And offensively, we were just doing what we do. We just couldn’t finish drives because we turned the ball over. So a game we should have won, it just didn’t happen.
“We have to take care of the ball. And we have to get a little more physical on defense. The main thing is, we need to execute. We blew some plays mentally, and those things come back to haunt you against good teams. And they’re, for sure, a good football team.”
Sierocky led the charge on the game’s opening drive with a pair of long passes to Matthew Marinchak, including a 19-yard touchdown pass on fourth-down-and-9 to give the Rams a 6-0 advantage.
Indiana’s defense quickly settled in, forcing Ligonier Valley to punt on each of its next three drives. The Indians’ offense, however, fell apart.
Indiana drove nearly the length of the field on its second possession, from its own 5 to set up third-and-3 at the Ligonier Valley 14. But as Flint raced up the middle for a first down, the Rams popped the ball free for game’s first turnover. The Indians’ third possession lasted one play: a lost fumble.
Indiana led Ligonier Valley 304-172 in total yards.
Flint paced Indiana’s rushing attack with 114 yards, Korbin Wilson chipped in 48 yards and Herrington rushed for 43. Rourke Jones rushed for 21 yards on three carries but exited with an injury in the first quarter and did not return.
The Indians’ rushing total was a testament to a completely overhauled offense line — consisting of tackles Mason Fisher and Owen Clifford, guards Andrew Anderson and Adam Clark and center Ben Cochran — after Indiana graduated all but one player from last season’s front.
Sierocky completed eight of 10 pass attempts for 98 yards. He tacked on 44 rushing yards, and Beitel narrowly edged him with 45.
The game marked the first-ever meeting between the two schools in what could be a budding rivalry over time, despite competing in different sections and conferences.
Ligonier Valley, a longtime stalwart of the Heritage Conference, switched to the WPIAL last season, but its head coach is still quite familiar with Overdorff, the former head coach of one-time rival Purchase Line.
“This game was a war of attrition tonight,” Roger Beitel said. “I’m just real happy come off with a victory tonight and be 1-0. It was a great football game between two really good football teams. Brandon and I are good friends. And whenever we looked at the opportunity to play, we said, ‘Hey, why not?’ It’s a real good game for the two communities to have, and we look forward to continuing this next year and down the road.”
“It’s a non-conference game. It counts because the scoreboard is on. It’s just an opportunity for two nice programs to play each other. They’re going to be a very good football team this year. We took advantage of a couple breaks that went our way, and ultimately in the end, that was the difference in the football game.”
Both teams hit the road next Friday to continue non-section play before playing a string of home games. Indiana travels to play Burrell, and Ligonier Valley will visit Elizabeth Forward.
Ligonier Valley 20 Indiana Area 14
LV IA
