Sometimes while John Kerr was performing as a stellar athlete at Derry Area High School, volleyball coach Shawn Spencer brought him to the attention of Penn State University men’s volleyball coach Mark Pavlik.
“Shawn said I might want to keep an eye on the Kerr kid,” said Pavlik, a Derry boy himself. “Through his high school career in volleyball and basketball, I got a chance to head home and see him. The things you can’t teach are the things you recruit for, and I could never teach Johnny to be as long as he is and touch 11’8” like he does.”
Coach Pav was impressed with what he saw in the Derry standout and recruited him to the Division I Men’s Program, where he has owned his role and fit it quite well.
“Over the last couple of years, he has developed,” said Pavlik. “He has understood how he needs to play to be successful against guys similar to him in build. He’s found himself behind a good opposite in Cal Fisher.”
Pavlik explained that the original plan for Kerr was to be a passer. While that didn’t pan out, they put him in the game as a blocking specialist, and he found his niche.
“He had a stretch where he just absolutely blocked everything and anything when we threw him in,” Pavlik said. “He continued in that role as a back-up opposite, but was really in front of our first-team hitters and challenged them day-in and day-out in practice.”
When Fisher had an injury that led the PSU coaching staff to be conservative about bringing him back too quickly, Kerr earned the nod at the start of the season this winter.
“Johnny got in and gave us some great swings and provided an offensive and defensive spark that enabled us to get off to a great start,” Pavlik enthused. “Fish was able to return and the two then gave us a real interesting one-two punch at the opposite position. We continue to use Johnny as a blocking specialist and anything we ask him to do he is good to go with; you like those types of people.”
As a senior accounting major, Kerr said the best part of being part of the premiere volleyball program is the culture.
“It is so welcoming and it feels like family,” Kerr explained. “That doesn’t just include us players, but also the whole entire staff and everyone behind the scenes.”
Catching up to the speed of the game is the admitted challenge Kerr said he faced in joining a D1 collegiate volleyball program.
“The D1 game is a lot faster than I was used to and it took me a while to catch up,” he explained continuing on about his role on the team. “I stayed here at Penn State over the summer to play more volleyball than I would otherwise be able to do at home. My role this season has been to backup (Cal Fisher) and to be ready to go in when the team needed me.”
Kerr credited his work over the summer in helping him develop his game and earn more playing time this season. He loves wearing the blue and white.
“I’ve loved my time here at Penn State and that really stems from the culture we have,” he said. “Being able to watch and practice against some of the best players in the country every day really helped me to become the player I am now.”
While both Kerr and his mentor, Pavlik, work hard to make Derry proud, they both credit the community and the volleyball program.
“One of the great things of growing up in Derry,” said Pavlik. “Rich Schall started the program and it was such a vital part of those of us who were part of the program. With all of the kids who have played over the course of 50 years, you have people who have really achieved, not just at Penn State but Juniata and St. Francis, etc. You’ve heard the stories and there are always kids who go on to play at the collegiate level. It’s been a point of pride to all of us who have come through the program. Shawn (Spencer) has kept the tradition going since Rich has retired. Once you decide to play volleyball at Derry, you are joining a pretty elite group of guys that understand the goal is to win a state championship and that serves us very well.”
Pavlik continued: “John understood from the very beginning that if you want to achieve excellence, surround yourself with folks who make sacrifices and good things will happen. This is what coach Spencer continues to preach at Derry. This certainly serves us well at Penn State and makes us alums very proud.”
Kerr is in the five-year accounting program and will graduate after five years with a Certified Public Accountant degree and will be able to be back on the court next season in Happy Valley.
“He’ll be our oldest guy next year and it will be interesting to see how he develops his own leadership personality,” Pavlik noted. “Losing the eight guys who will graduate after this season, it will be interesting to see the kind of personality this team takes on next year. Johnny is one of the lowest-maintenance guys you ever want to have as a coach. He works hard and has a great, supportive family. He’s from Derry, what else do I need to say?”
While Coach Pavlik is excited to see what Kerr brings to the court next season, neither he nor Kerr or the team are ready to get to that point yet. The EIVA (Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association) tournament is in direct view (next week), and the NCAA tournament is the first week of May.
“As we saw last year, we need to be focused on the EIVA tournament first since we lost to Princeton in the tournament last year and it kept us out of the NCAA tournament,” said Kerr, who has had 117 kills, 38 digs, 20 blocks, nine aces, and a hitting percentage of .317.
“I plan to keep challenging the starters to become better and better each practice so they can be best prepared for when it comes tournament time,” Kerr explained. “By challenging them every day, this better prepares me as well for if I need to step in.”
Coach Spencer agreed with coach Pavlik about the character of Kerr.
“I would say, on a personal note, he is a great person,” said Spencer. “He is a very humble young man who will help you out in any way possible. I couldn’t be more happy for him. He’s a tremendous team person and it’s great to see him get some time on the floor. He is a hard worker and it’s nice to see that’s paying off for him.”
Kerr is the son of Matt and Amy Kerr and grandson of the Rev. Raymond and Carol Kerr and Keith and Karen Clinger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.