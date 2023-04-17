Sometimes while John Kerr was performing as a stellar athlete at Derry Area High School, volleyball coach Shawn Spencer brought him to the attention of Penn State University men’s volleyball coach Mark Pavlik.

“Shawn said I might want to keep an eye on the Kerr kid,” said Pavlik, a Derry boy himself. “Through his high school career in volleyball and basketball, I got a chance to head home and see him. The things you can’t teach are the things you recruit for, and I could never teach Johnny to be as long as he is and touch 11’8” like he does.”

