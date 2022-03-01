Tom Kennedy still enjoys working with young soccer players, teaching them the skills necessary to excel on the pitch. Kennedy understands the significant responsibilities that come with being a high-school varsity head coach, however.
Those responsibilities have limited his ability to see his grandchildren play, and also made him question if he was still the right man for the job. As a result, Kennedy stepped down from his position as Greater Latrobe boys soccer coach earlier this month.
Kennedy has guided the Wildcats for the past two seasons, and seven seasons total during two stints that spanned the past eight years. Previous to his time with Greater Latrobe, Kennedy guided the Greensburg Central Catholic boys team for 15 years, capturing three WPIAL championships and compiling a record of 231-85-7. He also coached at the collegiate level, as he was at the helm of both the men’s and women’s teams at Westmoreland County Community College.
After his Wildcats posted a mark of 6-3-1 and reached the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs in 2020, Greater Latrobe went just 5-10-0 this past fall, failing to qualify for the postseason.
That result, which was marred by inconsistent play, left Kennedy lamenting his performance on the sidelines.
“I was really disappointed that we didn’t do as well as I thought we could,” he explained. “I’ve always felt if the team didn’t do good, it was my fault, not their fault.”
Additionally, while Kennedy has often had a front-row seat to watch his one granddaughter – Greater Latrobe junior goalkeeper Sofia DeCerb – he hasn’t had the same opportunities for a pair of grandchildren who reside in Cranberry. With a granddaughter who will be in 11th grade and a grandson entering ninth grade next season at North Catholic, Kennedy wants to have the ability to watch them play live, as well.
“If I’m the head coach, my responsibility is to Latrobe. I can’t just say ‘hey I’m going to watch my grandkids,’” he noted.
With nearly 40 years of coaching experience, Kennedy was ready to step aside as the head coach, but he doesn’t plan to leave the game altogether. He intends to continue as a volunteer assistant with the Greater Latrobe girls team, and he’s hopeful he can have that role same with the boys team for the upcoming season.
“If they hire a different coach who doesn’t want me there, that’s fine,” Kennedy said. “I’ll just watch them and cheer them on.”
At age 74, Kennedy also had some concerns about whether his health would remain intact, and if his message would still resonate with players who are young enough to be his grandchildren.
“Fortunately, I’m still healthy and can get around, but that’s going to slow down at some point, and who knows when,” Kennedy detailed.
Coaching for more than half of his life, Kennedy’s commitment to the sport has prevented him from traveling for most of the summer and fall. That won’t be an issue going forward, however, and Kennedy will also be happy to shed many of the other obligations that accompany being a head coach.
“The fun part is working with the kids to make them better,” Kennedy said. “Whoever the coach is, I’ll let them worry about all of the problems. I’ll just work on improving the players’ skill level, because I’ll have the time to do it.”
Next season, Greater Latrobe boys soccer will drop down to Class 3A, competing in Section 4 along with Franklin Regional, Gateway, Penn-Trafford, Plum, Penn Hills, Connellsville Area and Laurel Highlands.
