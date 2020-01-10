In Thursday’s home contest against Deer Lakes to determine first place in the section, Derry Area played inconsistently on offense.
The Lady Trojans committed a bevy of turnovers, hoisted rushed attempts and shot poorly from the foul line. Despite the up-and-down performance in that regard, there was one aspect in which the Trojans controlled Deer Lakes from start to finish.
Led by senior Kamryn Kelly, Derry Area dominated the paint on both ends of the floor, as the Trojans claimed a 47-40 triumph to gain sole possession of first place in the section.
With the victory, Derry Area improved to 5-1 in WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 and 8-4 overall, just one win behind last season’s total. Conversely, Deer Lakes fell to 4-2 and into a tie for second place in the section, and 7-4 on the campaign
Kelly, who entered the contest averaging 10.6 points per game, tied for a game-high with 15 on Thursday. More importantly, however, she provided a team-best 11 rebounds and six emphatic blocks, setting a tone on defense that carried over to the rest of her teammates.
DA first-year head coach Gene Brisbane applauded Kelly for her performance, which sometimes goes under the radar.
“Kamryn is a great athlete. She does so much dirty work in there,” he said of her play in the paint.
“She’s a strong rebounder, and when you go in near the basket, you’re going to have to contend with her. She did a great job of guarding the basket.”
Facing the Lancers’ suffocating defense that had limited opponents to just 37 points per game, the Lady Trojans also relied upon Kelly to provide offense through the first half. With Derry Area’s leading scorer — sophomore Tiana Moracco — held scoreless until the final moments of the opening half, Kelly produced a game-leading 11 points at the break.
After the Lancers jumped out to an early advantage, 8-4, the Trojans produced a 10-2 run to finish the opening quarter, with Kelly and fellow senior Olexei Nuttall providing most of the scoring.
With Derry Area holding a 14-10 advantage, Hannah Wedow hit a three-pointer to extend to the Trojans’ lead, and Kelly followed with a basket to put DA ahead, 19-10, early in the second quarter.
The Lancers, who are coached by Dave Petruska, the brother of St. Vincent College women’s basketball coach Jimmy Petruska, chipped into that deficit, however. Deer Lakes pulled within two, at 23-21, but Moracco knocked down a shot from behind the arc to close out the first-half scoring, and restore some momentum for the Trojans.
“That three-pointer was big,” Brisbane noted. “I feel pretty good when she’s shooting the ball.”
Moracco found her rhythm in the third quarter, as she scored six of the Trojans’ 11 points in the period. In the middle of the frame, though, the Lancers pulled within a point, at 28-27, boosted by four points by their lone senior, Makayla Blair.
From that juncture, however, the DA defense clamped down, forcing a turnover that led to a fast-break layup by Moracco, and a subsequent breakaway layup for Nuttall after a Kelly block on the other end. Moracco followed with a pair of foul shots, which increased the DA lead to 10 points.
While the fourth quarter was an offensive struggle for the Trojans, making just one field goal and shot eight of 17 at the foul line in the frame, they never allowed the Lancers to get closer than five points. Still, those issues could prove costly in crunch time in other games for DA, and it’s something that Brisbane knows must improve as the season progresses.
“Whenever you have the lead and the (other) team has to come back, the only way they can come back is if you help them, and we did,” he stated. “We didn’t take care of the basketball, and we didn’t make our foul shots down the stretch, so those are two things that we’ve got to do better.”
Moracco matched Kelly for game-high honors with 15 points, including a dozen after the intermission. Nuttall chipped in with seven points and nine rebounds while Wedow and Danielle Mullen each produced five points for Derry Area. While neither DA reserves Sarah Aukerman nor Emma Huber found the scoresheet, they also provided contributions, according to their veteran coach.
“Everybody is doing something positive throughout the course of the game when they’re in there. It’s a great team effort,” Brisbane said. “Everybody plays together, everybody is pulling for everybody else, and it’s just wonderful to coach kids that want to do that.”
Deer Lakes was paced by Blair, who scored 13 points, and Cameron Simurda, who added 10. Meanwhile, Reese Hasley, the Lancers’ leading scorer and lone returning starter from last year’s 17-win team, was limited to just seven points. The Trojans utilized a variety of defenses to contain her production.
“She was definitely one of our focuses. Everything goes through her,” Brisbane revealed of the Lancers’ sophomore, who fouled out in the closing minutes.
After all of Thursday’s outcomes, the Trojans hold a one-game lead over the Lancers, Carlynton and South Allegheny, while Shady Side Academy and East Allegheny are two games behind.
While Brisbane is happy that his squad is now in the driver’s seat, he knows there’s more work to do over the next four weeks.
“We still have a lot of important games to go,” he explained. “You can’t put a lot of emphasis on one game I think, especially at this time of the year.”
Thursday also marked the return of Derry Area junior varsity play for the first time in three years, as the Trojans fell to Deer Lakes in overtime.
