The final minute of Saturday’s game could have been disastrous for the Derry Area girls’ basketball team.
Holding a fourth-quarter lead that hovered between three and eight points, the Lady Trojans appeared poised to close out Bishop Canevin in the Mount Pleasant Holiday Tournament.
While Derry Area (5-4) suddenly went cold at the foul line, however, the Crusaders hit a pair of three-pointers, the second of which tied the game with just five seconds left. Bishop Canevin committed a foul in the backcourt with just one-tenth of a second remaining, however, and Kamryn Kelly hit one of two foul shots to propel Derry Area to a 47-46 victory.
Despite his team squandering the lead in the closing minute, Derry Area head coach Gene Brisbane applauded his team’s performance, especially with one of their top players — Hannah Wedow — out with illness.
“It’s a really good win for us. I was pretty happy with the way that everyone played,” he said.
To his point, the Trojans had three players reach double figures in scoring, including the hero Kelly, who recorded a team best 13 points and 11 rebounds.
The Lady Trojans winning the game on a foul shot seemed fitting, as they built a first-half advantage in large part because of their superiority at the charity stripe. The Trojans went 10 of 12 on foul shots in the first half while Bishop Canevin, which is in first place in WPIAL Class 2A Section 3, was just three of four.
Derry Area also clamped down defensively in the second quarter, limiting the Crusaders (4-4) to just two points — a late layup by Alyssa Pollice.
Prior to that hoop, however, the Trojans produced a 13-0 run that spanned the end of the first quarter and the majority of the second. During that surge, senior Danielle Mullen hit a pair of floaters and knocked down two foul shots, sophomore Tiana Moracco made two layups, and Kelly connected to two foul shots.
“We mixed our defenses up today,” Brisbane noted of his team’s effort on that side of the floor. “The one that we used that was the most successful and was the biggest part of the game — we played a diamond and two on their two best players (Diajha Allen and Pollice). We did a pretty good job on them.”
Staked to a 24-16 lead at the break, the Trojans struggled to maintain their offensive rhythm in the third stanza. In that quarter, DA scored just five points while Bishop Canevin scored 12, including a pair of shots from behind the arc.
Trailing by a single point to begin the fourth, Bishop Canevin eventually pulled even at 33 on a Pollice three, but the Trojans quickly restored their edge on a layup by Kelly. From there, the Trojans extended the advantage on a long jumper by Olexei Nuttall, and Emma Huber and Sarah Aukerman knocked down foul shots to put DA ahead, 41-33.
Bishop Canevin responded with a foul shot and a three by Diajha Allen, but Moracco hit two more foul shots to put Derry Area in front, 43-37.
The Trojans sputtered the rest of the game at the line, however, which gave an opening to the Crusaders despite Pollice and fellow starter Taylor Rutanya fouling out.
Another Crusaders’ foul shot, followed by a steal and layup by Allen shrunk the Trojans’ lead to three points. With the Trojans in the double bonus, Moracco hit one of two free throws on her next trip to the line, and did the same a few moments later to give DA a 45-40 advantage.
In the final minute, reserve Maura Pechin banked in a three for Bishop Canevin, and Nuttall connected on just one of her two foul shots, making the score 46-43, Derry Area.
With just five seconds remaining, Bishop Canevin’s Ashley Lippold made her only shot of the contest, a three-pointer to tie the game at 46.
After a timeout by Bishop Canevin, the Trojans inbounded the ball, and Lippold inexplicably fouled Kelly more than 50 feet from the Trojans’ basket in the final tenth of a second.
Kelly missed the first shot, but connected on the second attempt to give the Trojans the dramatic victory.
Derry Area finished 21 of 31 at the line, but seven of the misses came in the final minutes.
“In the fourth quarter, in the tail end of the game, things tighten up in your body and you’re not as fluid taking that foul shot,” Brisbane detailed.
“Fortunately, we were able to get at least one out of the two each time, and then Kamryn making that last one. She got herself centered, she got herself comfortable and went through her routine, and she was able to take care of it.”
In addition to Kelly’s double, Moracco netted 12 points for the Trojans while Mullen scored 10. Fellow starters Nuttall and Sarah Aukerman scored five points apiece.
However, cleaning up the turnovers, especially against a pressure defense, remains an area of focus for Brisbane.
“When teams are not real experienced, it’s an everyday process,” the first-year coach stated. “I can’t duplicate that in practice with our reserves.”
For Bishop Canevin, Allen paced the attack with a game-high 14 points. She also drew all of the attention of the Trojans’ defense after Pollice’s exit.
“I told everybody else, ‘You got to help on her,’ because she is so quick and so athletic, and she definitely made some big hoops for them,” Brisbane said.
Pollice, with 10 points, was the only other Crusader in double figures.
Derry Area returns to the court on Friday when the Trojans play at Shady Side Academy in WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 play.
——— Mount Pleasant Holiday Tournament Girls DERRY AREA (47)
Nuttall 1-3-5; Mullen 4-2-10; Moracco 4-4-12; Aukerman 1-3-5; Kelly 3-7-13; Huber 0-2-2; Lewis 0-0-0; Doperak 0-0-0. Totals, 13-21(31)—47
BISHOP CANEVIN (46)
Allen 6-0-14; Kirsch 0-2-2; Huet 2-1-5; Pollice 4-0-10; Rutanya 1-2-4; Jameson 0-0-0; Pechin 3-0-8; Lippold 1-0-3. Totals, 17-5(12)—46
Score by Quarters
Derry Area 13 11 5 18 — 47 Bishop Canevin 14 2 12 18 — 46
Three-point field goals: Pechin-2, Allen, Pollice,
