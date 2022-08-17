St. Vincent College head women’s volleyball coach Sue Hozak has announced that Samantha Kelly will join the coaching staff as a graduate assistant.
A native of Irwin, Kelly graduated from Westminster College in May 2022 with a degree in political science and a double minor in Spanish and international studies.
Kelly was a four-year standout and two-year team captain for the Titan volleyball team, earning All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference honors in each of the past three seasons while being named CoSIDA Academic All-District following her senior season. In her four-year career at Westminster, she compiled 2,293 assists, 101 kills and 120 service aces. She led the PAC in 2021 with 1,008 assists and 58 aces.
Kelly served on Westminster College’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee for three years, and served as secretary during her junior year, helping to organize an initiative with the Special Olympics to keep children active during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She recently completed internships with Congressman Mike Doyle’s office and Pennsylvania Superior Court Judge Cheryl Allen. Kelly also worked as an equipment desk attendant at Carnegie Mellon University and was a middle school volleyball coach at her alma mater, Penn-Trafford.
Along with her duties of being a graduate assistant coach, Kelly will also be enrolled in SVC’s Master of Science in Curriculum and Instruction graduate program.
