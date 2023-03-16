When longtime Derry Area baseball coach John Flickinger resigned after the 2022 season, the school did not have to look far for his replacement. Tommy Kelly, a 2006 Derry Area grad who had been on staff since 2017, was hired in the fall to lead the program.
Now, Kelly will be tasked with maintaining the success the Trojans have enjoyed the past couple of campaigns, including a banner year in 2021 that saw Derry Area win its first section title in 30 years.
To do so, the Trojans must replace significant production that was lost with the graduation of an accomplished senior class. Gone are Ryan Hood, Brayden Mickinac, Nick Thomas, Lucas Ray, and Noah Cymmerman, among others.
Hood, now playing at Gannon University, enjoyed a special campaign, as he hit .388 with 10 RBIs and 13 runs, while compiling a pitching record of 2-2 with one save, an ERA of 1.70, and 70 strikeouts over 37 innings. Mickinac, who played stellar defense at catcher and third base, batted .333 with a dozen RBIs and nine runs, while also registering a 1-0 record with a pair of saves and an ERA of 1.14 spanning 12.1 innings on the mound. Outfielder Nick Thomas, who tied for the team lead in runs, designated hitter Noah Cymmerman, who paced the Trojans in RBIs, and middle infielder Lucas Ray were also valuable components who have left a significant void.
“We had a lot more seniors and a lot more leaders on the team. We’re going to be missing that this year,” Kelly noted.
While the senior class is much smaller this season, the trio of Antonio Hauser, Ashton Beighley, and Nate Gray will be crucial to the Trojans’ success. Hauser, who will anchor the outfield in 2023, batted .271 with 10 RBIs and 10 runs last campaign. Beighley, who will see time both behind the plate and on the mound, posted a .297 average with nine RBIs and nine runs, while Gray will serve as a utilityman after earning a late varsity callup last campaign.
The junior class consists of third baseman/outfielder/pitcher Roman Fridley, middle infielder Brady Angus, pitcher Nate Papuga, and first baseman Colin Bush. A year ago, Fridley batted .286 with 11 RBIs and nine runs, Angus hit .250 with 13 runs and a team-best 12 steals, and Papuga went 2-2 with a 6.90 ERA in 24.1 innings on the hill. Papuga and Fridley are expected to anchor the starting rotation this season. Bush, meanwhile, saw limited varsity time, but posted prolific offensive numbers at the junior-varsity level.
“On any other team last year, he would’ve been the starter, but he was just stuck behind Ryan Hood,” Kelly said of Bush, who went 6-for-12 at the plate on the varsity squad.
Four sophomores and a freshman round out the roster, including outfielder/pitcher John Wasnick, outfielder Mason Fridley, outfielder/infielder Chad Jones, pitcher Collin Barkley, and middle infielder and pitcher Cason Long, a ninth-grader who has impressed the staff.
The Trojans scored 145 runs over 18 games a year ago, but their season ended with an offensive whimper in the playoffs, as they fell to New Brighton 2-1 in the WPIAL Class 3A first round.
This year’s squad should continue to put up big numbers at the plate, according to Kelly.
“I think we’re going to hit the ball extremely well,” he predicted. “I’ve had these kids since they were in seventh and eighth grade, and every year, they exceed my expectations offensively.”
That output may be necessary in order to contend in a challenging section. Competing in Class 3A Section 3, Derry Area will battle Burrell, Deer Lakes, East Allegheny, Freeport Area, Shady Side Academy, and Valley.
A year ago, the Wildcats won the section, while the Lancers tied the Trojans in second place. Additionally, the Bulldogs bump up after making the postseason in 2A. The Yellowjackets and Buccaneers, meanwhile, each drop down from 4A, and a senior-laden group could make Freeport the section favorite.
After back-to-back playoff appearances, including a postseason win a couple of years ago, the Trojans hold high hopes once again this campaign.
“Our ultimate goal is to win a section, but sometimes it doesn’t work out like that. I’d like to stay in the top four and make it to the playoffs and give ourselves a chance because I think this team can make some noise,” Kelly revealed.
Prior to the section opener at Freeport on March 27, the Trojans have a nonsection contest against West Shamokin on March 22.
“The kids are working hard and they’ve come a long way. We’re getting there,” Kelly stated. “They’re very knowledgeable when it comes to baseball, too. They’re always learning.”
The first-year head coach has assembled a staff that includes Mark Gray, Dave Hauser, and Omar Ward, who just wrapped up his baseball career at Seton Hill last season.
