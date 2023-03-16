20230316-DABush.jpg

Derry Area’s Colin Bush leads off first base in Wednesday’s scrimmage against Greater Latrobe.

 PHOTO BY MICHAEL ALLSHOUSE

When longtime Derry Area baseball coach John Flickinger resigned after the 2022 season, the school did not have to look far for his replacement. Tommy Kelly, a 2006 Derry Area grad who had been on staff since 2017, was hired in the fall to lead the program.

Now, Kelly will be tasked with maintaining the success the Trojans have enjoyed the past couple of campaigns, including a banner year in 2021 that saw Derry Area win its first section title in 30 years.

