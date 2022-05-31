Joe Kelley (Special T Metals Pro Stocks), Stephen Hazlett (Joe’s Body & Towing Pure Stocks) and CJ Parrill (Seal-Tite Strictly Stock 4 Cylinders) each won their first wins of the season Saturday night at Latrobe Speedway. Pulling off repeat wins were Michael Duritsky (K-2 Engineering Crate Late Models) and Bob Pease (Stone & Co Modified 4 Cylinders).
Stephen Hazlett led all 12 laps to score his second career feature win in the Joe’s Body & Towing Pure Stocks. Hazlett grabbed the lead with Jim Hixon and Monteparte in tow. The Hazlett team was going to load up, but in a show of sportsmanship, the Monteparte team lent them a fuel pump so they could race. Monteparte was second over John Hollis, Corey Faris, John Cain, Jim Hixon, Bo Kwasny, Bill Finlay, Shawn Hollis and Tim Neidhiser. Justin Ruff and Anthony Monteparte were the heat winners.
In the 12-lap Stone & Co Modified 4 Cylinder feature, it was Bob Pease making it two straight.
When the checker flew it was Pease over Paul Koffler III, Colton McNaney, Tylar Huffman, Wyatt Piper, Brandon Myers, Todd Detrick, Tiffany McElhose, Shawn Ghrist and Mark Krivjanik. Taking qualifying wins were Tyler Laughard, Wyatt Piper and Bob Pease.
Joe Kelley returned to victory lane in 15-lap Special T Metals Pro Stocks. Joe led all 15 laps to secure the win. Brandon Dolland was right on Kelley’s bumper for the first four laps before faltering on a lap five restart. Tommy Dembowski was second followed by Brett McDonald, Marty Spade and Joey Zambotti. Dolland won the lone heat.
Michael Duritsky took advantage of his outside front row starting spot to take the lead at the drop of the green in the 20-lap K-2 Engineering Crate Late Model main. Andrew Koenig and Rob King. Heat winners for the 21-car field went to Jeff Ferguson, Clate Copeman and Matt Sponaugle.
CJ Parrill led all 12 laps in the Seal-Tite Strictly Stock 4 Cylinders for his career-first win in the class. Two-time winner Joe Jacobs was second.
With three Super Late Model specials within two hours, along with numerous drivers still not able to get engine parts, only a couple late models were on hand. The drivers and Latrobe Speedway were going to run a shortened event but Dan Angelicchio blew his motor on the last lap of a heat. Tommy Beck was declared the winner.
K-2 Engineering Crate Late Models (21) – Michael Duritsky, John Over, Ryan Frazee, Clate Copeman, Troy Shields, Noah Brunell, Braeden Dillinger, Matt Sponaugle, Andrew Koenig, Rob King, Vince Masi, Jake Gunn, RJ Dallape, Cameron Campbell, Zack Herring, Dylan Burkett, James Low, Chuck Recker, Jeff Ferguson, Marino Angelicchio, Joe Zulisky.
Special T Metals Pro Stocks (8) – Joe Kelley, Tommy Dembowski, Brett McDonald, Marty Spade, Joe Zambotti, Jacob Weyer, Brandon Dolland, Brett Hutira.
Joe’s Body & Towing Pure Stocks (13) – Stephen Hazlett, Anthony Monteparte, John Hollis, Corey Faris, John Cain, Jim Hixon, Bo Kwasny, Bill Finlay, Shawn Hollis, Tim Neidhiser, Jason Morrison, Justin Ruff, DNS – Cody Behanna.
Stone & Co Modified 4 Cylinders (25) – Bob Pease, Paul Koffler III, Colton McNaney, Tylar Huffman, Wyatt Piper, Brandon Myers, Todd Detrick, Tiffany McElhose, Shawn Ghrist, Brian Noel, Mark Krivjanik, Dale Grubbs, Josh Grubbs, Brandon Hafecher, Andrew Jones, Tyler Laughard, Jeremy Grubbs, Adam Jones, Butch Stewart, Dayton Hazlett, Brian Spangler, Mike Pavlak, Kaitlyn Spangler, DNS – Tim McDowell, Joe Huffman.
Seal-Tite Strictly Stock 4 Cylinders (6) – CJ Parrill, Joe Jacobs, Matt Underwood, Brad Dickey, Justin Connors, Karl Bailey.
