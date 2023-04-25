20230425-Keenan.jpg

Chaeli Keenan poses with her medals.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Derry Area sophomore Chaeli Keenan competed in the Region 7 Level 8 gymnastics championship on April 22 against top competitors from Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia and West Virginia. Keenan earned first place, winning the Region 7 Women’s gymnastics title, as well as scoring a gold medal on bars with a 9.675 and balance beam with a 9.225. Keenan trains at least 16 hours a week at Elegance Elite Gymnastics in Delmont and is an honor student at Derry.

