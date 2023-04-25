Derry Area sophomore Chaeli Keenan competed in the Region 7 Level 8 gymnastics championship on April 22 against top competitors from Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia and West Virginia. Keenan earned first place, winning the Region 7 Women’s gymnastics title, as well as scoring a gold medal on bars with a 9.675 and balance beam with a 9.225. Keenan trains at least 16 hours a week at Elegance Elite Gymnastics in Delmont and is an honor student at Derry.
News delivered to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
SPECIAL EDITION
- We can't say enough about
the local citizens who sign
up for volunteer fire departments.
They are our Hometown Heroes!
Download our tribute to these firefighters and see how you can support them.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- Prison to propose work schedule adjustment for sergeants
- Wheels For Dreams revs up for 2nd annual car show
- Latrobe on the hook for $9,000 DEP fine
- Derry Area baseball, softball win big way
- Seward man faces more child sexual assault charges
- GOAL Magazine Gala makes great comeback
- Cold opening day for Latrobe Little League
- The 2023 Section 8AA Track and Field Championship comes to Derry Area High School today
- GLSD’s Music Education program receives national recognition
- Still time to enter Latrobe’s Miss 4th contest
Most Popular
Articles
- A class of their own
- New courses, textbooks added at Greater Latrobe School District
- Unity Township to hold third annual spring clean-up for residents
- Still time to enter Latrobe’s Miss 4th contest
- About Trout: On the trail of Laurel Highlands trout
- GOAL Magazine Gala makes great comeback
- Derry Area track and field spotlights 10 seniors
- LV Board of Directors discuss pronoun usage in policies
- Alan Emanuele
- Nancy L. Henderson Piper
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.