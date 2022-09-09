Wherever I go anymore, there are more cars on the road nowadays supporting racks to transport kayaks of all sizes and colors. Just the other day, I saw two vehicles in the same intersection both of which had black racks mounted to their roofs. I’m told that’s the latest versions of carriers that make it easier to transport these watercraft.
I was approached recently by a young lady who proposed the idea of writing a story on kayaking. I decided to give it a go. I went to my computer and browsed the Internet. Sure enough, I found one website established by Kidadl titled, “71 Kayaking Facts: benefits, rules and more.”
For those who may not know what it is, a kayak “is a traditional Inuit or Yupik canoe with a skin cover on light framework, made watertight around the waist of the occupant and propelled with a double-bladed paddle.”
They were developed centuries ago. The oldest specimens of ancient kayaks are still displayed in German museums. Archeologists have dated the oldest watercraft to be around 4,000 years old. The Eskimos from Canada, Alaska, and Greenland are believed to be the first people to invent the kayak.
The word “kayak” originally meant “hunter boat.” because these people used these boats to hunt the sea animals. They ate the flesh and then reused their skins for other purposes.
The author of the “71 facts” article went on to list several interesting facts about the sport.
For example, “The analysis of speed suggests that the longer one’s boat is in the water, the faster it will move.”
An interesting bit of history notes that in the first Olympics that were held, it was the Germans who won the medals in this sport.
Who controls this flotation device? A kayak is always maintained by a singular kayaker unless the boat is a big one and is a double seater. Either way, it is moved with help of a single-blade paddle or the help of double-bladed ones. They cut through the water sharply, moving the watercraft forward, and keeping it balanced. Paddlers learn paddling as a part of controlling the boat.
Modern kayaks are very different than traditional ones. Modern kayaks are made with waterproof materials and in most cases are inflatable, making them lighter than the traditional canoe.
“The longest kayaking ride ever to have ever been recorded lasted for seven years and
is believed to be a legendary experience in the history of the sport. The largest-ever crowd for white water with kayakers from all over the world was in 2003 on the Pigeon River.
Kayaking in cold water needs courage. Kayak fishing is another way of using one’s skills.”
There are also rules governing this sport. For example, “Paddlers should be aware for the day’s forecast before going into the water. Whether it is river or sea kayaking, keep note of weather, wind strength, and conditions. This is an important aspect. Depending on whether the kayak is a sit-in type or top seater, the proper clothes should be chosen so that kayakers stay protected from elements that may distract or harm them. Weather in the coastal areas changes quickly and a sudden change in the wind or flow of water can make it difficult to navigate it back to shore. Never go out kayaking without informing anyone.
The capacity of the kayak selected must always be kept in mind and the weight should be approximately adjusted to ensure that the boat tilt be considered due to excess weight on one side.
Always remember to wear an individual floater or inflated jacket. Wearing a helmet is a good habit to get into especially when boating around rock surfaces.
So, go to it. Enjoy a day on the water and marvel at the serenity of the moment. You’ll be glad you ventured out.
