Former Greater Latrobe swimming standout Karley Owens saved her best for last.
Owens achieved several personal bests during her senior swimming season at California University of Pennsylvania, notably leading the Vulcans’ swimming team to an eighth-place finish at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) championships in February.
There, she set three personal records in the 100 and 200 breast, and 400 individual medley.
“My senior season was definitely my best season of college,” Owens said. “I feel like I progressed a lot through college with each passing year. I feel like I got a little bit better each season, and a little bit stronger.”
She placed fifth at the PSAC championships in the 200 breast with a 2:20.88, the second-fastest time in program history. Owens also posted the third-best time in program history in the 100 breaststroke, touching the wall in 1:05.76 and earning a ninth-place finish.
The Youngstown native also scored in the championship finals of the 400 individual medley and tied for fifth overall with a 4:33.62. She recorded the third-fastest time in school history in that event, as well, passing former teammate Alyson Urie.
Owens also holds the third-fastest time in program history in the 200 individual medley and the fourth-fastest in the 200 back.
She credits her progression as a swimmer throughout her collegiate career to Ed Denny, the head swimming coach at Cal U during her first three years on the team.
“A lot of it was the coaching with starting out,” Owens said. “(Denny) just really had faith in me. He saw something special... he worked with me a lot on my technique, and thought of things to improve how I can swim in the water and enhance my strokes to make myself faster.”
At Greater Latrobe, Owens was a four-time WPIAL qualifier and a 10-time county medalist. She swam under head coach Grey Arrigonie, who the 23-year-old credits for preparing her to swim at Cal U.
“It wasn’t too big of a jump from high school to college because I came from a pretty strong program at Latrobe,” Owens said. “I had really good coaching under (Arrigonie).”
There were differences between the two, she noted, specifically in how collegiate swimmers practice and train compared to high school.
“The big change from high school to college was the change to a program that looked to our technique more, and looked to weightlifting and different kinds of training,” Owens said. “High school is a little more limited with things like that.”
Owens made strides from her freshman to senior year, shaving off seconds in each of her events and earning higher finishes at the PSAC championships. But it didn’t come easy, and Owens spent time working hard in the pool and weight room to improve as a swimmer.
“I also worked a lot in the weight room with our weight training staff at Cal U, and they helped me build more muscle and fine tune a lot of things that would help me swim faster,” Owens said. “In the off season, I did a little bit of conditioning, running, swimming and continuing to weight lift. It was a year-round thing.”
Her sister, Kayla, swam on the Duquesne University women’s team. The elder Owens sister graduated from Duquesne in 2018 with a school record (:55.60) in the 100-yard butterfly.
The Cal U grad says her older sister helped when deciding where to swim in college.
“My sister definitely pushed me,” the younger Owens said. “It was good to have somebody who was a little bit older going through it. And someone that could kind of guide me where to go to and where my skill set for swimming would best fit.”
But it wasn’t just swimming that influenced Owens’ decision — it was her education, as well.
“I knew I wanted to be a teacher, so I knew a state school would be perfect for me,” she said.
Owens was also considering Clarion, Shippensburg and IUP.
She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education (K-4) and special education (K-8). Now that she’s graduated, Owens plans on applying for teaching positions in Western Pennsylvania. She also maintained a 4.0 grade-point average.
Her father, Ron, also graduated from Cal U; however, Owens says Denny was more of an influence when deciding upon her college choice.
“I knew it was a good school because (my dad) went there,” Owens said. “It was really coach Denny that brought me to the school. He wrote me a letter my senior year of high school highlighting the education program and swim team. After I received that, that’s when I really started considering Cal U as an option.”
When Denny retired after Owens’ junior year, April Gitzen took over the program. Owens thanked Gitzen for helping her achieve successes as a senior.
Owens’ earliest memory in the pool stems from when she was 3 and her mother, Karen, was manager at Rogers-McFeely Memorial Pool in downtown Latrobe.
“I was there every summer,” she said.
At 7 years old, she started swimming with Greater Latrobe Aqua Club. When she began swimming competitively around age 12, Owens knew she wanted to someday compete at the college level.
She thanked the Greater Latrobe Aqua Club for shaping her as a swimmer.
“I have been with the program for over 16 years,” Owens said. “From swimming there to being able to coach, it’s just an amazing organization.”
She also expressed gratitude to her family and parents for their support in her swimming career over the years.
“I wouldn’t be here without them,” she added.
Owens plans on remaining involved in the sport, even as her career competing in the pool concludes.
“I definitely will be involved with the sport to some capacity,” Owens said. “Whether it’s coaching high school, assistant coaching at a college, or aqua club.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.