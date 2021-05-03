Aiden Kammerer led the Greater Latrobe boys lacrosse team to a 14-2 rout of Greensburg Central Catholic during an exhibition game played on Saturday at Rossi Field.
Kammerer netted eight goals, four of them unassisted, and two assists to lead the way, while Luke Zilka scored twice for the Wildcats. Patrick Knesh and Nick Stump both scored a goal and contributed one helper, while Ryan Miele and A.J. Bethke both scored for Greater Latrobe. Ian Smith added three assists, while Ben Currie also had a helper for the Wildcats, who improved to 7-7 overall.
Greater Latrobe goalie J.T. Kaecher stopped six shots, while GCC’s Aaron Stasko made 12 saves for the Centurions, who were outshot, 51-10. GCC took six penalties to one for Greater Latrobe, while the Wildcats controlled 41 ground balls to just six for GCC. The Wildcats also won 19 faceoffs, while the Centurions controlled one draw.
Greater Latrobe is back in action Wednesday at Peters Township in a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 game.
