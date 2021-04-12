Aiden Kammerer led the Greater Latrobe boys’ lacrosse team to an 11-4 victory against Plum during an exhibition match on Saturday at Plum.
Kammerer scored four goals and assisted on three others, as he figured in on seven of the 11 Greater Latrobe tallies. Nick Stump scored twice and added an assist, while Luke Zylka, Ryan Miele, Mason Rohrer, Patrick Knesh and Louie Garbeglio also found the back of the net. Rohrer contributed three assists and Buddy Young had another for the Wildcats.
Greater Latrobe goalie J.T. Kaecher stopped 11 shots and Plum goaltender Eric Hurler made two saves, as Greater Latrobe carried a 37-14 advantage in shots. Greater Latrobe fielded 44 ground balls to just five for Plum, while the Wildcats won 16 faceoffs and the Mustangs grabbed two.
Greater Latrobe is back in action tonight at Fox Chapel Area.
