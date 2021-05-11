Aiden Kammerer led the Greater Latrobe boys lacrosse team to a 16-3 victory against Taylor Allderdice during an exhibition game played Monday at Rossi Field.
Kammerer scored six goals, while Ian Smith and Ryan Miele both found the back of the net twice. Mason Rohrer, Jake Kettering, Allen Rider, Louis Garbeglio, Ben Currie and Nick Stump also scored for the Wildcats, who outshot Taylor Allderdice by a 33-23 margin.
Rohrer and Stump both finished with two assists, while Currie, Patrick Knesh and Alex DeBernard also added helpers for the Wildcats. Greater Latrobe goaltender J.T. Kaecher stopped 13 shots, while Adam Knauer made four saves for Taylor Allderdice.
Greater Latrobe controlled 34 ground balls, while Taylor Allderdice added 21. The Wildcats committed five penalties to just one for Taylor Allderdice. Greater Latrobe won 13 faceoffs, while Taylor Allderdice controlled seven.
Greater Latrobe is back in action, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Penn-Trafford at Rossi Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.