Aiden Kammerer led the Greater Latrobe boys’ lacrosse team to a big season-opening victory, 11-3, against Shaler Area at Rossi Field.
Kammerer led the charge with a six-goal night, while Ryan Mile also scored three times. Ben Currie and Mason Rohr also found the back of the net, while Patrick Knesh added a helper for the Wildcats, who owned a 51-13 advantage in shots against Shaler Area.
Greater Latrobe goalie J.T. Kaecher stopped 10 shots, while Zach Zajackkowski made three saves for Shaler Area.
Jake Demchesin scored twice, while Liam Berrett also tallied for Shaler Area. Greater Latrobe won 10 faceoffs and only lost one.
The Wildcats are back in action 7 p.m. Monday at Mount Lebanon.
