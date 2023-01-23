Derry Area’s Hunter Jurica (center) joined by Terri Jurica, mother, and Allen Jurica, father, back, golf coach Tracey Smeltzer, asst. golf coach Jason Pishney as he signed his letter-of-intent to continue her academic and golf career at St. Francis University. Jurica was a four-time WPIAL Section Champion, 2021-22 Derry Area Most Valuable Golfer. He also finished 6th at the 2021 AA PIAA Championships and was crowned the 2022 WCCA Champion and AA WPIAL Champion. Jurica looks to major in engineering at SFU.
