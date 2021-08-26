Hunter Jurica and Antonio Hauser guided the Derry Area boys golf team to another victory, 208-225, during a WPIAL Section 2-AA scorcher on Wednesday against Greensburg Central Catholic at Latrobe Elks Golf Club.
Jurica and Hauser each shot a 38, as the Trojans improved to 2-0 overall and posted a season-best score. Derry Area opened the season last week with a 10-stroke victory against local rival Ligonier Valley. Nick Thomas contributed a 42, while Ashton Beighley and John Hugus both followed with a 45.
“DA once again saw strong showings down the line up card,” Derry Area coach Tracey Smeltzer said.
GCC’s Wade Boyle shared low medalist honors with Jurica and Hauser, as he led the Centurions, also with a 38. Braden Riley followed at 44, while Braden Marker ended one stroke back with a 45. Angelo Bonesio fired a 48 and George Rodriguez rounded out the Centurions’ slate with a 50.
Derry Area is scheduled to host Southmoreland, 3 p.m. Friday at Latrobe Elks.
