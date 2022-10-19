Two local golfers have wrapped up their play in the PIAA Golf Championships that were held at Penn State Golf Courses in State College over the last two days.
Derry Area’s Hunter Jurica finished in 15th place with a total of 154. He shot an 81 on Monday and came on Tuesday and shot a 73.
“Hunter struggled to get it going on Monday during the first round,” Derry Area coach Tracey Smeltzer said. “His short game just wasn’t as sharp as it normally is. It was windy and cold, not exactly the best weather for golf. He hung in there though and kept his focus. He started the second round 12 strokes off the pace and down the leaderboard in 37th. It wasn’t where he had hoped to be, but he battled back. He got himself to two under during the round, and you could tell by the way he was walking up the fairways that his confidence was back. Unfortunately, there was a backup on the par-3 14th hole. His group waited for probably 20 minutes to tee off. That’s hard. When you’re setting the pace and then have to wait like that, it messes with you. He hit his tee shot fat and ended up in the water hazard and took a double bogey. He shook it off and kept his wits about him.”
For Jurica, it is his second appearance in the championship in as many years.
“Finishing 15th in AA is nothing to be ashamed of,” Smeltzer said.
“A lot of kids never even make it to the state tournament and he made it the past two years. He has a lot to be proud of. What he was able to accomplish this season for himself and his teammates, very impressive. His career at Derry may have come to an end, but he will play at the next level. He hasn’t decided where yet, if he has he hasn’t shared that yet, but any team that is fortunate enough to have him on their roster is going to get an excellent player, and a great young man.”
Ligonier Valley’s Josh Harbert also qualified for the individual championship. He finished the two days with a 160 and tied for 30th. He shot a 78 on Monday and an 82 on Tuesday for his two rounds.
The PIAA Team Championships will start today at 9 a.m. at Penn State Golf Courses where Derry Area will compete.
