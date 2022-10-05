Tuesday marked the final day of the Class 2A WPIAL Individual Championship held at Oakmont Country Club.
Tuesday also marked the day that Hunter Jurica became Derry Area’s first WPIAL Champion in boys golf.
“This year, the finals were two 18-hole rounds, so the 74 carried over to today.
It is a first for our program,” Derry Area coach Tracey Smeltzer said. “He has had an incredible year. First, he was the youngest member of Ligonier Country Club to win the men’s club championship. He went on to become the first Derry Area player to win the Westmoreland County Coaches Association tournament, shared the section individual title with Ashton (Beighley), and now this. What a journey. What a great senior year. I know he has two more goals, to get his team to states, and to get that state title.”
Jurica shot a 78 in the second round of the championship tournament Tuesday which coupled with his 74 for a total of 152 from Hannastown last week placed him in the No. 1 spot.
“Hunter and Brownsville’s Daniel Sethman were going back and forth all day long,” Smeltzer said. “It was a great head-to-head matchup between the two of them. Sethman was not making mistakes early on, he had taken a two-stroke lead and Hunter closed the gap again. Then Sethman would go up again and Hunter would catch him. It wasn’t until late in the match that Hunter was able to capitalize on a few miscues by Sethman. Hunter was up by two heading to the 18th tee.”
Jurica isn’t the only area golf to qualify for the PIAA tournament which will be held at Penn State Golf Courses in State College on Oct. 17-18. Ligonier Valley’s Josh Harbert shooting a 166 over the WPIAL Championship qualified tying for 16th place. The top 16 players from the WPIAL Individual Championship move on to the PIAA tournament.
“Making it to states makes me feel great” Harbert said. “Being the first golfer to make it to states since 1977 gives me something to be proud about and remember forever. Playing Oakmont was truly an amazing experience that I enjoyed every bit of. Even though I didn’t play my best; I just went out there to have fun and take it all in. It was really cool to be walking and playing in the same footsteps as so many legends of this game. This will be something that I remember forever and I am honored to have experienced this opportunity.”
Derry’s Beighley made it to Oakmont, but didn’t qualify for states.
“Oakmont, of course, has a rich history and just getting to the final round was something these kids will never forget,” Smeltzer said. “Ashton Beighley held it together after what he felt was not his best round at Hannastown, but he made it to Oakmont. We would have loved to be taking them both to states, but even so, I’m proud of him as well.”
WPIAL 2A Boys’ Individual Championship
Final
1. Hunter Jurica, Derry, 152
2. Daniel Sethman, Brownsville, 156
4. Nixen Erdely, Frazier, 157
5. Logan Voytish, Uniontown, 160
5. Jackson Bould, Quaker Valley, 160
5. Ethan Dai, Quaker Valley, 160
8. JP Tusai, South Park, 161
8. Wade Boyle, Greensburg Central, 161
8. Luke Gronbeck, Eden Christian Academy, 1161
11 Joey Mucci, Sewickley Academy, 162
12. Mitch Davies, Knoch, 164
13. Jonah Schollaert, Quaker Valley, 165
13. Nate Covey, Freeport, 165
13. Severin Harmon, Sewickley Academy, 165
16. Rogan Maloney, Belle Vernon, 166
16. Josh Harbert, Ligonier Valley, 166
16. Jay Wrona, Mohawk, 166
