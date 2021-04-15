Jordan Tallman belted a walk-off home run and recorded 18 strikeouts in the circle to lift the Greater Latrobe softball team to victory on Wednesday.
Jordan Tallman’s two-run homer helped the Lady Wildcats defeat visiting Thomas Jefferson, 2-0, during a WPIAL Class 5A, Section 2 matchup at Graham-Sobota Field.
After six-and-a-half scoreless innings, Emma Blair doubled to kick off the bottom of the seventh. Blair crossed home — scoring the winning run — after Jordan Tallman’s walk-off hit in following at bat.
Greater Latrobe improved to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in section play. The Lady Wildcats opened the season with a no-hit, 16-run win at Belle-Vernon Area, before falling to Norwin in extras and Canon-McMillan, 7-6, despite a late rally. All three games were exhibitions.
Greater Latrobe’s section game at Albert Gallatin was postponed on Monday and a home game against Gateway scheduled for 6 p.m. tonight has also been postponed. Reschedule dates have not been announced.
Greater Latrobe visits Connellsville Area, 4 p.m. Friday in section action.
Jordan Tallman went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double. She earned the complete game shutout win, allowing two hits and no runs, fanning 18 with three walks in seven innings. The senior has recorded 34 strikeouts in her last two outings.
Jordan Novak, Emily Schmucker and Jenna Tallman each singled for Greater Latrobe.
Alyssa McCormick suffered the loss, with four strikeouts and no walks.
Greater Latrobe’s JV team won 8-5. The Lady Wildcats scored eight runs on nine hits, while Thomas Jefferson score five on five hits.
Grace Henegin went 3-for-4 to lead Greater Latrobe and drove in four runs. Lauren Weatherton hit a solo home run, while Alanna Thiel singled and doubled with an RBI.
Sami Kronenwetter was the winning pitcher.
———
Thom. Jefferson Gr. Latrobe ab r h ab r h
Truax 3 0 1 DeGram 2 0 0 Whalen 2 0 1 Henigin 1 0 0 McCormick 2 0 0 Novak 3 0 1 Rockwell 2 0 0 Schmucker 3 0 1 Stuck 3 0 0 Je Tallman 3 0 1 Kerzan 3 0 0 Blair 3 1 1 Karpec 3 0 0 Jo Tallman 3 1 2 Mallozzi 3 0 0 Bisignani 2 0 1 Foreman 2 0 0 Watson 2 0 0 Williams 2 0 0 McHenry 0 0 0
Totals 23 0 2 Totals 25 2 7Thom. Jeff. 000 000 0 — 0 2 0Gr. Latrobe 000 000 2 — 2 7 0 Doubles: Blair (GL) Home Run: Jo. Tallman (GL) Strikeouts by: Jo. Tallman-18 (GL); McCormick-4 (TJ) Base on balls by: Jo. Tallman-3 (GL); McCormick-0 (TJ) Winning pitcher: Jordan Tallman Losing pitcher: Alyssa McCormick
