After suffering a wrist injury earlier this season, Jordan Tallman returned for Greater Latrobe softball over the weekend. Tallman, a senior committed to Georgetown University, could be a major component as the No. 2 seed Lady Wildcats aim to make a deep run through the WPIAL Class 5A playoff bracket.
Tallman, who was recently honored as an All-Section pitcher won’t be in the circle when the Lady Wildcats open the postseason, however. Her return to the field included a couple of at bats, and three innings defensively at first base in Saturday’s 12-7 win against North Allegheny.
Following the contest, she reported some expected swelling but no pain in her wrist that was injured by a line drive against Penn-Trafford on April 20. As she continues to receive treatment, she’s been permitted to hit and throw overhand, but pitching is still off limits.
“This was a trial, because she’s been itching to do something,” said Greater Latrobe head coach Bob Kovalcin. “If everything works out, we’ll do this for the game on Tuesday, and continue as we go.”
In that scenario, Tallman would replace senior Grace Revitsky, who would then switch to designated player (DP). While the difference defensively may be negligible, Tallman provides intangibles on the diamond.
“Her leadership out there and what she brings to the table is big,” Kovalcin noted.
Despite earning the second seed in the bracket, the Lady Wildcats will play in the opening round, facing off against No. 15 Indiana Area at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Valley High School in New Kensington. Greater Latrobe went 8-2 in Section 2, finishing one game behind No. 1 seed Penn-Trafford. Indiana Area, conversely, finished fourth in Section 1, posting a mark of 6-6. Each team registered 10 overall wins this season, albeit in three additional games for the Little Lady Indians.
In Tallman’s absence over the past month, Greater Latrobe has utilized a pair of hurlers, with sophomore Josie Straigis and freshman Kayla Williams. In the regular-season finale against the Lady Tigers, Straigis went the distance. Against the Little Lady Indians, both could potentially see time in the circle, as Kovalcin did not tip his hand.
“It just depends on the circumstances. Both of them are qualified to be in the circle. They’re good enough pitchers, even though they are young, to get the job done,” he said.
Whoever Kovalcin calls upon, the Greater Latrobe defense will be paramount. That defense was perhaps the biggest culprit behind the Lady Wildcats 6-3 loss at home against Thomas Jefferson in the final section tilt, as Greater Latrobe committed five errors.
“The girls were just out of sorts for that game. To be honest with you, the first two innings – it’s my fault, I didn’t have them ready,” said Kovalcin, noting that the senior night festivities carried over to the early portion of the game.
Two days later against North Allegheny, the defense committed just one miscue despite an array of balls in play, as Straigis registered only two strikeouts. Additionally, the Lady Wildcats smashed 18 hits in that victory, providing a formula they hope to replicate in the postseason.
“We have to limit the walks. If they (the Little Lady Indians) hit the ball, make a play. And we have to put the ball in play and put pressure on them,” Kovalcin stated.
Despite their seeding, the Little Lady Indians have posted some impressive numbers this season, compiling a team batting average of .326, to go with 13 home runs. Sisters Sara and Olivia Zimmerman lead the way for Indiana Area.
Sara, a senior, has posted a .423 average with 25 runs, 16 RBIs, and four home runs. Olivia, a freshman, has compiled an average of .509 with 12 runs, 22 RBIs, and five homers. Olivia has also thrown nearly every inning in the circle, racking up 181 strikeouts over 102.1 innings, with an ERA of 3.28.
“I don’t know that much about them. I know the Zimmerman girl is an above-average pitcher,” Kovalcin said of his first-round adversaries.
Other impressive players for the Little Lady Indians include junior Ashlyn Winslow, senior Lauren Carloni, and freshman Haley Hamilton.
The Lady Wildcats, meanwhile, don’t lack marquee players, as Jordan Tallman was joined by three teammates on the All-Section team, including her younger sister Jenna, who plays catcher and third base, center fielder Emily Schmucker, and catcher Emma Blair.
“I’m going to lean on the girls who have gotten us there,” Kovalcin said of the quartet.
Schmucker, a senior, paces the team in batting average, while she and Jenna Tallman tied for the team lead with three homers apiece.
The neutral venue at Valley also provides a wrinkle for the Lady Wildcats, as the dirt infield is an aspect for which they spent the past few days preparing. After playing on a natural surface at North Allegheny, the Lady Wildcats practiced at Rotary Park, as opposed to on the turf field at Greater Latrobe High School
If Greater Latrobe does advance, Kovalcin will already have a gauge for the next opponent, as he will be at Valley earlier on Tuesday to scout the No. 7 Armstrong vs No. 10 South Fayette matchup, with the winner potentially awaiting Greater Latrobe in the quarterfinals later in the week.
