Lauren Jones scored eight goals to lead the Greater Latrobe girls’ field hockey team to a 10-0 victory at Woodland Hills during a WPIAL Class 2A, Division 2 matchup played Wednesday.
Greater Latrobe’s Josie Straigis and Abby Hart each scored a goal, while Lauren Sapp and Haley Wojtseck each contributed an assist during the 10-goal win.
Marissa Novak recorded four first-half saves, and Valentina Rossi made two second-half saves to share in the shutout.
The Lady Wildcats led 29-6 in shots and 15-6 in penalty corners.
Greater Latrobe completed a season sweep against Woodland Hills after defeating the Lady Wolverines, 9-1, on Sept. 16. Jones scored seven goals in that game.
The Lady Wildcats (5-2, 5-3) host WPIAL Class 2A, Division 2 opponent Oakland Catholic, 6:30 p.m. Monday, with a 25-minute junior varsity game to follow. Greater Latrobe defeated Oakland Catholic, 3-0, on Sept. 21.
Last season, the Lady Wildcats scored a 1-0 victory against Oakland Catholic during a WPIAL Class 2A semifinal matchup. However, Greater Latrobe suffered a 4-0 defeat versus Penn-Trafford in the championship game.
