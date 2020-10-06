Lauren Jones led the Greater Latrobe girls field hockey team to a big 2-1 victory against Upper St. Clair during a WPIAL Class 2A, Division 2 game played Monday at Rossi Field.
Jones scored goals in the first and second quarters for the Lady Wildcats. The second one game with 10 seconds left in the second quarter, which proved to be the difference in the one-goal margin that completed a season sweep against the Panthers. Greater Latrobe defeated Upper St. Clair, 3-0, during the Lady Wildcats’ season-opener on Sept. 14.
Gracie Blycheck made 10 saves in goal, as the Lady Wildcats held a 12-11 edge in shots. Greater Latrobe gave up nine penalty corners and earned six.
Greater Latrobe (4-2, 4-3) travels to Woodland Hills, a Class 2A, Division 2 school, for a varsity-only game that begins at 7:30 p.m., Thursday. The Lady Wildcats defeated Woodland Hills, 9-1, on Sept. 16. Jones scored seven goals in that game.
