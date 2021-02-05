It didn’t matter that the Keystone Oaks boys basketball team arrived late causing Thursday’s 5 p.m. tipoff at Derry Area to be delayed by 30 minutes.
The Sam Jones-led Trojans were ready for them either way.
Derry Area led by as many as 26 during its 62-50 victory in a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 matchup.
Jones recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Derry Area won its third game in a row, improving to 3-2 in the section and 3-3 overall.
“I liked how we started,” said Derry Area head coach Tom Esposito. “As we’re playing well, that’s how we’ve been starting basketball games.”
The Trojans used fast starts in their last two section contests — a 64-61 win against Knoch on Jan. 29, and a 59-46 victory at Freeport Area on Tuesday.
Tonight, Derry Area has a chance to win its fourth in a row, hosting Deer Lakes at 7:30 p.m. The visiting Trojans fell 52-32 against the Lancers in their season-opener.
Derry Area never trailed against Keystone Oaks (0-3, 1-4), leading from the jump off a 3-pointer from Josh Ulery. He finished with 13.
The Trojans led 18-7 after the first. The Golden Eagles used a 6-0 second-quarter run to cut the deficit to seven, but the Trojans closed out the half on a 18-9 run to lead by 16.
“We were who we are early in the basketball game,” he said. “We pushed the ball in transition. We got good open looks.”
In the third, Nick Detore hit his second trey of the night to put Derry Area ahead, 48-22 — its biggest lead of the game.
Esposito got a chance to rest his starters in the second half, as Keystone Oaks chipped away at the deficit in the fourth quarter.
“I was hoping that we were able to do that, in all respect to Keystone Oaks,” he said. “I was hoping that we could get some rest, because tomorrow will be our third game in four days against a very good Deer Lakes basketball team.”
But Esposito said he also pulled his starters in the third quarter because he was “tired of seeing the sloppiness.” The Trojans committed five turnovers in the third.
“I was a little upset that we didn’t make aggressive mistakes,” he said. “They didn’t force us to make mistakes. That’s something we need to work on.”
Jones had the hot hand from the get-go, scoring nine points in the first quarter. He pulled in an offensive rebound and went up strong for an old-fashioned three-point play, pushing Derry Area to a 10-3 lead.
“We’ve been working with our post players this past week,” Esposito said. “I’m just trying to get them to get the mindset to go through the defender.”
While the Trojans were propelled by Jones in the first quarter, it was Ulery who went off for 10 points in the second.
He and Detore splashed treys on back to back possessions to put Derry Area ahead 28-15. Tyson Webb and Ulery later hit treys in consecutive plays, extending the Trojans’ lead to 36-20.
“They are starting to get a good feel for shooting the ball from the arc,” Esposito said. “On any given night, any of the guards can go off for 3 to 5 treys.”
Detore finished with six points. Webb contributed seven and a team-high 12 rebounds.
Jones scored Derry Area’s first seven points in the third. He capped off a personal 7-0 run with crossover and crafty finish off the glass to make it 45-22.
The Trojans led by 21 after three, 54-33.
Keystone Oaks’ Owen Minford scored six of his team-high 17 in the fourth quarter. The Golden Eagles scored 17 to Derry Area’s eight in the final period.
Esposito was hoping to see his team finish off Keystone Oaks with a more convincing scoreline.
“It was kind of like we stepped on their neck, but we didn’t take that other step, which is a little upsetting,” he said.
But the Derry Area’s aggressive start allowed the starters to get some much needed rest before tonight’s key section matchup.
The Derry Area head coach is looking for a more attack-minded Trojans squad this time around against Deer Lakes (3-1, 6-1).
“We did not attack them the first time,” he said.
Senior guard Ryan Bushey scored a career-high 41 and 19 against Knoch and Freeport Area, respectively. But he managed just seven on Thursday, including six in the first quarter. Esposito is counting on his trusted senior leader to bounce back against Deer Lakes.
“He has to be involved every single night,” he said.
Esposito is also looking for strong defensive play to spark opportunities on the offensive end.
“That’s the mentality we have. We score from our defense,” he said. “We have to have solid defensive possessions, make them work very hard to get good looks.”
——— KEYSTONE OAKS (50)
Harris 3-4-10; Ford 0-0-0; Buckley 1-0-2; Green 0-0-0; Minford 7-1-17; Shrubb 0-0-0; Gardner 0-0-0; Taylor 2-1-5; Samarian 3-0-7; Feeney 1-3-5; Kenny 1-0-2; Hrivniak 1-0-2. Totals, 19-9(17)—50
DERRY AREA (62)
Webb 3-0-7; Bushey 1-5-7; Ulery 4-2-13; Detore 2-0-6; Papuga 0-0-0; Carbonara 1-0-3; I Ward 0-1-1; Watson 0-0-0; E Ward 0-0-0; Jones 9-2-20; Hudson 1-1-3; Penich 1-0-2. Totals, 22-11(15)—62
Score by Quarters
Keystone Oaks 7 15 11 17 — 50 Derry Area 18 20 16 8 — 62
Three-point field goals: Ulery-3, Detore-2, Webb, Carbonara; Minford-2, Samarian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.