It was another perfect game for the Ligonier Valley girls’ softball team, the second one in three games for the Lady Rams.
The usual suspect in the circle didn’t achieve the feat this time.
Kailey Johnston tossed a three-inning perfect game, as the Ligonier Valley girls’ softball team routed District 6 North Star, 15-0, during a mercy-rule home exhibition game played Friday at Friendship Park.
Johnston faced and retired just nine batters on Friday in three innings of work. She struck out five of the nine batters and didn’t issue a walk. Johnston threw 39 pitches, 24 for strikes.
Maddie Griffin, the Lady Rams’ other pitcher, threw a seven-inning perfect game against Apollo-Ridge last Monday. Griffin has thrown seven no-hitters, eight shutouts and one seven-inning perfect game in 10 games pitched this season. She has allowed just five runs — four earned – on 10 hits with 15 walks, and seven hit-batsmen this year. Griffin has 148 strikeouts in 64 innings pitched this season, an average of almost 15 per game.
Griffin helped Johnston with a single and three runs scored offensively against North Star on Friday.
She wasn’t the only one. The Lady Rams blasted North Star with eight runs in the bottom of the first, followed by five more in the second for a 13-0 lead through two complete. Ligonier Valley added two more in the bottom of the third and improved to 12-1 overall.
Haley Boyd paced the Lady Rams at the plate with two hits, including a triple, four RBI and one run. Cheyenne Piper contributed two hits, including a double, three runs and a RBI, while Payton LaVale belted a home run, scored two and drove in three. Eden Krouse doubled and scored, while Johnston helped herself with a single and a run. Bella Vargulish also singled and scored for the Lady Rams, who produced 15 runs on nine hits.
Ligonier Valley has outscored the opposition 79-5 in 11 games played this season.
The Lady Rams, who are a perfect 9-0 in section play, are scheduled to host Steel Valley, 5:30 p.m. Monday in a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 home contest. Ligonier Valley edged out Steel Valley, 2-0, earlier this season. Griffin struck out 18 batters in that game, which was her fourth no-hitter of the season. She also drove in the winning runs offensively, scoring Vargulish and Piper, in the sixth inning.
Maria Barnick took the loss for North Star on Friday. She allowed 15 runs, 10 earned, on nine hits with one strikeout, eight walks and a hit-batsmen.
———
North Star Ligonier Valley ab r h ab r h
Krouse 1 0 0 Griffin 1 3 1 Eshelman 1 0 0 Boyd 2 1 2 Hostetler 1 0 0 Johnston 3 1 1 Barnick 1 0 0 Vargulish 2 1 1 Gardner 1 0 0 Barr 0 0 0 Turner 1 0 0 Piper 3 3 2 E Albright 1 0 0 LaVale 1 2 1 S Albright 1 0 0 Domurot 0 1 0 Wirick 1 0 0 Wallace 1 1 0 Hofecker 1 0 0 Schueltz 0 1 0 Dowden 1 0 0 Krouse 3 1 1
Totals 9 0 0 Totals 18 15 9No. Star 000 000 0 — 0 0 2Lig. Valley 852 000 0 — 15 9 0 Doubles: Piper, Krouse (LV) Triples: Boyd (LV) Home Runs: LaVale (LV) Strikeouts by: Johnston-5 (LV); Barnick-1 (NS) Base on balls by: Johnston-0 (LV); Barnick-8 (NS) Winning pitcher: Kailey Johnston Losing pitcher: Maria Barnick
