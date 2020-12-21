Former Ligonier Valley baseball coach John Jones passed away, assistant coach Tim Caldwell announced on the organization’s Facebook page.
Caldwell wrote that Jones passed away after a “year’s long battle with cancer.”
“John amassed 100 wins during his tenure, but that’s not John’s legacy,” Caldwell wrote. “Rather, it was his absolute devotion to the young men who played for him. He would do whatever he could to help a player get to the next level, reaching out to coaches and using whatever contacts he had.”
Jones last coached at Ligonier Valley during the 2018 season. He led the Rams to an 11-8 record, including an 8-4 mark in District 6 Heritage Conference play. Ligonier Valley fell to Penn Cambria in the District 6 Class 3A quarterfinals that season. The Rams were a perennial playoff team in Jones’ eight-year tenure as head coach.
“He wasn’t afraid to dispense tough love when he thought it was appropriate, but it wasn’t out of anger or spite,” Caldwell wrote. “It was to get that player to tap into a talent that John saw was there.
“I’m grateful that John asked me to coach with him. He made it a fun and gratifying experience and he treated my son John like one of his own. May his family find peace and know that he meant so much to those that coached with him and played for him.”
