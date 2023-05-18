John Jablunovsky of Ligonier Valley was seeded second in the Class AA boys high jump and finished with a jump of 6’1” Wednesday at the WPIAL championships at Slippery Rock University.
This earned him first place to become WPIAL champion and also qualified him for the state meet at Shippensburg University.
The boys 4x100 relay team of John Jablunovsky, Mark Jablunovsky, Nick Lonas and Aidan Brisendine finished 12th overall.
The girls 4x800 relay team of Mara Myers, Adleigh Myers, Katia Gunter and Clara Wallace was seeded 12th and finished in ninth place. They improved their time by 14 seconds for a season-best 10:35.84.
Mark Jablunovsky was seeded ninth in the AA boys triple jump and went into fourth place after prelims. He finished in sixth place, just missing the cut for states.
Wallace also had a personal best time in the 400M dash of 1:02.26.
Mara Myers was seeded 15th in the AA girls 1600M run and finished 11th place with a personal best time of 5:39.
Colin Smith finished seventh place in the discus with a throw of 137-10.
